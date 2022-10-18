Margaret Macleod: Blairgowrie stalwart loved her town and her family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

Margaret Macleod: Blairgowrie stalwart loved her town and her family

Margaret Macleod has passed away after spending every one of her 86 years in Blairgowrie.
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
October 18 2022, 2.18pm Updated: October 18 2022, 7.47pm
Photo of Stephen Eighteen
Margaret Macleod. Image: Donald Macleod.
Margaret Macleod. Image: Donald Macleod.

Margaret Macleod has passed away after spending every one of her 86 years in Blairgowrie.

Her love for her hometown was demonstrated in a Courier article published on August 31.

Margaret’s children, Donald and Joy Swales, made a heartfelt plea for Perth and Kinross Council to remove a tree that had grown to cover the view of Wellmeadow from her Croft Court home.

Margaret had been housebound for the previous two years due to physical frailty and Alzheimer’s Disease.

“She moved here for the view but now there is no view,” said Joy, who was Margaret’s full-time carer towards the end of her life.

Sadly she never got to view her beloved Wellmeadow again, but Margaret leaves behind many fond memories for those who loved her dearly.

Generous and athletic

Born in February 1936, Margaret spent her early years in a third-floor tenement flat in Mill Street.

The third eldest of four children, she was raised by mother Margaret, who also brought up her younger sister Frances, brother James and sister Helen.

Margaret Macleod, her daughter Joy and husband Donald. Image: Donald Macleod.

Son Donald acknowledged that his mother endured a tough upbringing financially during the war, but added that her generous side was evident early.

“They had money but not much really, but they had a great life,” he said.

“And their mother was always a loving mother.

“There was one story about the woman next door needing a shilling for gas. It was on a meter and without it she wouldn’t be able to heat the home or eat.

“Mum only had one shilling herself but she gave that shilling to her. One of the older kids asked why she did that.

“Mum answered, saying she hoped someone would do the same for her if she was ever in the same situation.”

Margaret excelled in athletics at school, winning a medal for high jump.

She was also known for having long blonde hair, in contrast to her brunette younger sister Frances.

Meeting future husband

Margaret’s future husband Donald was raised in Stornoway.

He was initially in the Army and then moved to Blairgowrie to work as an engineer for the North of Scotland Hydro-Electric Board Scotland.

“Mum first saw my father in the post office when she was around 19,” her son Donald said.

“She saw him from behind. She said to my aunt ‘I’m going to marry him’.

“Lo and behold, it happened years later.”

They raised their three children in Park Drive and then Croft Court when it was built in 1971.

Land and bakery work

Margaret had a strong work ethic. She was employed by the Co-operative, working in the High Street branch.

Latterly she served as a cleaner at the high school before her final post at the former Crichton’s Bakers in the High Street.

“She loved working with people,” recalled Donald.

Son Callum with Margaret, her son Donald and Donald’s son Darren. Image: Donald Macleod.

Margaret also loved working on the fertile land of the Strathmore Valley.

She worked for former German prisoner of war Lt Col Stitt’s plant nursery and elsewhere picked berries, strawberries and potatoes.

“You worked so much and put money by for your school clothes and shoes,” Donald said.

“Anything left over was your own, which was an incentive to work hard.

“She was a hard worker all her days and well-liked throughout town.

“She just loved people and her family.”

Bets on horses until the very end

Margaret wasn’t much of a drinker but she still enjoyed spending time at the British Legion with her husband, who worked there.

After Donald died in 1992, Margaret continued to live at their home in Croft Court.

One of her hobbies was placing modest bets on horses.

Margaret Macleod. Image: Donald Macleod.

“She grew up with horses,” Donald said.

“She always had a flutter on the horses but it was nothing major.

“For many years she used to put 5p on the trebles and 5p on the doubles.

“Eventually my sister said ‘mum you have to up your stake a bit because 5p is nothing nowadays.’

“So it would be 10p and 20p. It wasn’t big money but it was something she looked forward to on a Saturday, to watch her horses.

“She did that until she died. She even said four days before she died that she had forgotten to do the horses!”

Friend as well as mother

Margaret is survived by children Callum, Donald and Joy, seven grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Donald said: “She was a loving mum, granny and great granny.

“Even though she was your mother she was your friend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Obituaries

Former banking executive and footballer Robert Laurenson.
Robert Laurenson obituary: Dundee and Perth banker who played for St Johnstone
Former Broughty Ferry businesswoman Beryl Dingwall.
Beryl Dingwall: Former Broughty Ferry fashion shop proprietor dies aged 102
Nancy Dawson: An American who made her mark on Dundee and Fife
Jim Gibbon took pride in Camperdown golf course.
Jim Gibbon kept Dundee's Camperdown golf course in top condition
Charlie Williamson and daughter-in-law Donna on a visit to the military tattoo in Edinburgh in 2014.
Charlie Williamson obituary: Popular Highlander who made Montrose his family home
Ken Murdoch restored Methven Castle and did much of the work by hand.
Ken Murdoch: Architect left his mark on Perth, Dundee and Fife
Inspirational teacher Guy Hawksford.
Guy Hawksford obituary: ‘Hero’ Kinross High teacher who survived 2004 tsunami
Legendary Highland Pony expert Robert Davidson.
Robert Davidson obituary: Legendary Highland Pony expert from Crieff
Poet and entertainer Derek Meikleham.
Dundee and Angus entertainer Derek Meikleham remembered
Brownlie Gillon built a successful agricultural business in Angus and Perthshire.
Brownlie Gillon made his mark on farming in Angus and Perthshire

Most Read

1
A stock image of the A90 at Inchture in Perthshire. Image: Paul Reid/DCThomson
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
2
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
3
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
4
Fife baby Olivia Petrie
Fife parents pay tribute after baby daughter’s sudden death
5
Neighbours Joan Forbes and Chris Main oppose the development.
Residents unite as appeal lodged against refusal of St Andrews clifftop homes plan
6
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
9
7
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
8
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
9
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
10
Liam Thornber
Drunk joyrider banned from road after crashing work van into Crieff garden

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Protest arrest and stabbing charge
Photo shows a small boy holding a magnifying glass in front of his gap-toothed smile.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Our tooth fairy isn't the most organised but she means well
Arbroath are looking for the chance to move back up the table after two impressive performances. Image: SNS
Arbroath eye chance to close Championship basement gap as star man set to return…
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference in the briefing room at Downing Street, London. Picture date: Friday October 14, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tory. Photo credit should read: Daniel Leal/PA Wire
North-east Tories throw support behind Liz Truss - with one MSP saying resignation calls…
The Crudie Farm application is the first stage of a five-phase housing programme. Image: Scotia Homes/ Graham Brown/DCThomson
146-house Scotia Homes Arbroath development sails through planning committee
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Fife gran who died suddenly changes three lives thanks to organ donation
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos (Image: PA).
Which Rangers stars could Dundee face in Ibrox quarter-final?
image shows the Conservative Part front bench, including Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss.
KEVIN PRINGLE: We need a general election - but do we also need an…
St Johnstone will bring a big support to Easter Road. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone seek more tickets for Friday night Hibs match at Easter Road after…
Site of proposed Meigle housing development
Fear major Meigle housing development will turn village into 'small town'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented