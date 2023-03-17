Obituary: Dundee Bonnetmaker, solicitor David Reid, 85

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Obituary: Dundee Bonnetmaker, solicitor David Reid, 85

By Lindsay Bruce
March 17 2023, 10.15am Updated: March 17 2023, 10.33am
Retired senior partner of Carltons Solicitors, Dundee, David Reid.
Retired senior partner of Carltons Solicitors, Dundee, David Reid.

Retired solicitor, member of the Bonnetmakers and the Guildry of Dundee, David B Reid has died aged 85.

Formative years

David Baird Reid, the only son of Eveline and David Reid, a Dundee solicitor, was born on July 14 1937. Raised in Monifieth he was educated at Dundee High School.

Sporty as well as studious, he enjoyed cricketing and golfing success at school, having already been introduced to golf by his dad.

In 1955 David was called up for National Service. He joined the RAF and was based in Bridgnorth, Hereford and Dunfermline.

It was during this time that he met a lawyer who inspired him to consider a similar career. When his two years National Service were complete, he enrolled at Queen’s College, St Andrews University to do just that.

Life and work

David did his legal apprenticeship with J & J Hunter, Dundee, while simultaneously reading law at university.

He graduated in June 1963 having won the Patullo and Donald prize for conveyancing.

During David’s time with the J & J Hunter he met Patricia Beattie, who worked as a secretary for a bank manager.

They celebrated their engagement in 1962 and married in St Margaret’s Church, Barnhill in 1964.

After a short honeymoon to Italy the couple moved into their first home in West Ferry.

Daughter Vivienne was born in 1966, and Susan arrived in 1970.

Legal career

Post graduation David began his career with Soutar, Reid and Mill, his father’s practice, in Dundee.

In 1967 he was made partner at the firm and was influential in establishing Dundee Solicitors Property Centre. The “one stop shop” allowed solicitors to collectively compete with estate agencies in the city. It became one of the most successful organisations of its kind.

Over the years the firm developed becoming Carlton and Reid, after amalgamating with H and HJ Carlton in the 1970s, operating from Nethergate.  A further amalgamation in the early 80s saw the business become Carlton Gilruth, later named Carltons.

David retired as senior partner in November 1997 after 36 years, age 60. He established a well-earned reputation for giving the best service to every client.

Sport and recreation

Throughout the years David continued to enjoy sports. He played badminton, and became president, for the Dundee High School Former Pupils’ team. Similarly he played and was president for Broughty Ferry Curling Club. From his early years he maintained his love of golf holding memberships at Carnoustie, Rosemount and Panmure, keeping his handicap in single figures.

David enjoyed gardening, active holidays, travelling to Australia, New Zealand and the Caribbean. He also loved spending time with his family.

Funeral

After a short illness David passed away on March 5.

He is survived by his wife Patricia, daughters Vivienne and Susan, son-in-law Gordon and granddaughters Rachael and Sarah.

A celebration of David’s life will take place at Dundee Crematorium on Tuesday March 21 at 11.30am.

His daughter Vivienne said: “On behalf of the family would like to express our thanks for all the love and support shown to us at this very difficult time. My dad wad, and is, deeply loved and will be forever missed by us all.”

You can read the notice of his death here.

Editor's Picks

