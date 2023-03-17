Obituary: Dundee Bonnetmaker, solicitor David Reid, 85

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Retired solicitor, member of the Bonnetmakers and the Guildry of Dundee, David B Reid has died aged 85.

Formative years

David Baird Reid, the only son of Eveline and David Reid, a Dundee solicitor, was born on July 14 1937. Raised in Monifieth he was educated at Dundee High School.

Sporty as well as studious, he enjoyed cricketing and golfing success at school, having already been introduced to golf by his dad.

In 1955 David was called up for National Service. He joined the RAF and was based in Bridgnorth, Hereford and Dunfermline.

It was during this time that he met a lawyer who inspired him to consider a similar career. When his two years National Service were complete, he enrolled at Queen’s College, St Andrews University to do just that.

Life and work

David did his legal apprenticeship with J & J Hunter, Dundee, while simultaneously reading law at university.

He graduated in June 1963 having won the Patullo and Donald prize for conveyancing.

During David’s time with the J & J Hunter he met Patricia Beattie, who worked as a secretary for a bank manager.

They celebrated their engagement in 1962 and married in St Margaret’s Church, Barnhill in 1964.

After a short honeymoon to Italy the couple moved into their first home in West Ferry.

Daughter Vivienne was born in 1966, and Susan arrived in 1970.

Legal career

Post graduation David began his career with Soutar, Reid and Mill, his father’s practice, in Dundee.

In 1967 he was made partner at the firm and was influential in establishing Dundee Solicitors Property Centre. The “one stop shop” allowed solicitors to collectively compete with estate agencies in the city. It became one of the most successful organisations of its kind.

Over the years the firm developed becoming Carlton and Reid, after amalgamating with H and HJ Carlton in the 1970s, operating from Nethergate. A further amalgamation in the early 80s saw the business become Carlton Gilruth, later named Carltons.

David retired as senior partner in November 1997 after 36 years, age 60. He established a well-earned reputation for giving the best service to every client.

Sport and recreation

Throughout the years David continued to enjoy sports. He played badminton, and became president, for the Dundee High School Former Pupils’ team. Similarly he played and was president for Broughty Ferry Curling Club. From his early years he maintained his love of golf holding memberships at Carnoustie, Rosemount and Panmure, keeping his handicap in single figures.

David enjoyed gardening, active holidays, travelling to Australia, New Zealand and the Caribbean. He also loved spending time with his family.

Funeral

After a short illness David passed away on March 5.

He is survived by his wife Patricia, daughters Vivienne and Susan, son-in-law Gordon and granddaughters Rachael and Sarah.

A celebration of David’s life will take place at Dundee Crematorium on Tuesday March 21 at 11.30am.

His daughter Vivienne said: “On behalf of the family would like to express our thanks for all the love and support shown to us at this very difficult time. My dad wad, and is, deeply loved and will be forever missed by us all.”

