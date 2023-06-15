RNLI guard of honour for retired Broughty Ferry lifeboat crewman Frank Donnelly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

RNLI guard of honour for retired Broughty Ferry lifeboat crewman Frank Donnelly

Images capture the RNLI emblem draped over his casket and the flag flying at half mast over the station.

By Lindsay Bruce
Lifeboat crew young and old paying their last respects to former crewman Frank Donnelly.
Lifeboat crew young and old paying their last respects to former crewman Frank Donnelly.

As the flag flew at half mast over Broughty Ferry’s lifeboat station the uniformed crew lined up to pay their last respects to their former heroic team member Frank Donnelly.

Draped in an RNLI flag, Frank’s coffin was taken past a guard of honour, made up of members of the crew past and present, to celebrate the life of the man who devoted his life to serving the people of Broughty Ferry and its waters.

A mark of respect for Frank Donnelly the lifeboat station in Broughty Ferry is flying its flag at half mast.
A mark of respect for Frank Donnelly the lifeboat station in Broughty Ferry is flying its flag at half mast.

Father-of-two Frank, who was brought up near Broughty’s waterfront, is credited with rescuing a five-year-old boy in 1964, mistaken for a seal. His quick-thinking actions in saving and resuscitating Bruce Gall meant he lived to tell the tale.

Later in his lifeboat tenure he was part of a crew that successfully rescued three passengers of a light aircraft that plunged into the Tay in icy fog.

Tributes

Online tributes to Frank praised him for his longstanding dedication to the RNLI.

Elizabeth Moss said: “Frank also became a Fundraiser when he finished being boat crew, so his dedication to RNLI spanned some time.”

Lifesaving Broughty Ferry RNI crewman Frank Donnelly.
Lifesaving Broughty Ferry RNLI crewman Frank Donnelly.

Tom Lees wrote: “RIP Frank! Such a nice person and a Ferry hero!”

Sharyn Phillips added: “Sorry to hear this news. Remember him well. Dad (Angus Munro) would have been too. Another one from that crew, all missed x”

Final send off for Frank

A celebration of Frank’s life took place on Wednesday June 14 at William Purves funeral parlour in Broughty Ferry.

The casket of Frank Donnelly draped in the flag of his beloved RNLI. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
RNLI crew forming a guard of honour for former crew member Frank Donnelly at his funeral. Picture by Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
At Barnhill Cemetery, one final line of honour to pay tribute to Frank Donnelly. Picture by Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
A piper plays at the funeral of former Broughty Ferry lifeboatman Frank Donnelly. Photo by Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Crew Members. L-R: Willie Findlay, Harry Kennedy, Hugh Scott, (second Coxwain), Ian Fenwick, Frank Donnelly, Angus Munro and Alistair Piggot.
Frank Donnelly in his younger days following the rescue of passengers from the Tay plane crash that he took part in.

A piper played the Skye Boat Song as he arrived and I Am Sailing played as his coffin was taken to the hearse for his journey to Barnhill Cemetery where he was laid to rest with his sister, who died as a baby.

Daughter Karen said: “The sun was shining and there was an amazing turn out. The RNLI guys did him proud. The whole thing was a really fitting tribute to my dad. When the piper played Amazing Grace at the grave we were all emotional. It was beautiful.”

More from The Courier

Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron both got game time for Scotland under-21s. Image: SNS
Dundee duo help Scotland under-21s to Norway draw
Left to right - Elizabeth Garity (22) from Boston, USA, Maja Kuehner (23) from Germany and Felicia Kroon (23) from Sweden all graduated in Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four
CR0043500, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Big Top Circus Vegas. Picture shows; Performers at Big Top Circus Vegas, press photo call. The show girls including Amy Findlay (Centre) who has links to Dundee Thursday 15th June 2023 Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Watch: 'Dream come true' as showgirl Amy returns to old Dundee stomping ground with…
Large crowd of people walking behind a rainbow flag in front of The Courier building in Dundee city centre during the Dundee Pride event.
ERIN HARDEE: Dundee Pride was our day to be unashamedly ourselves - deny us…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Man in court after Perth school lockdown
Dr John Blair, former surgeon at Perth and a past dux of Dundee High School.
Dr John Blair: Retired Perth surgeon and Dundee High School dux dies
Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon