RNLI guard of honour for retired Broughty Ferry lifeboat crewman Frank Donnelly

As the flag flew at half mast over Broughty Ferry’s lifeboat station the uniformed crew lined up to pay their last respects to their former heroic team member Frank Donnelly.

Draped in an RNLI flag, Frank’s coffin was taken past a guard of honour, made up of members of the crew past and present, to celebrate the life of the man who devoted his life to serving the people of Broughty Ferry and its waters.

Father-of-two Frank, who was brought up near Broughty’s waterfront, is credited with rescuing a five-year-old boy in 1964, mistaken for a seal. His quick-thinking actions in saving and resuscitating Bruce Gall meant he lived to tell the tale.

Later in his lifeboat tenure he was part of a crew that successfully rescued three passengers of a light aircraft that plunged into the Tay in icy fog.

Tributes

Online tributes to Frank praised him for his longstanding dedication to the RNLI.

Elizabeth Moss said: “Frank also became a Fundraiser when he finished being boat crew, so his dedication to RNLI spanned some time.”

Tom Lees wrote: “RIP Frank! Such a nice person and a Ferry hero!”

Sharyn Phillips added: “Sorry to hear this news. Remember him well. Dad (Angus Munro) would have been too. Another one from that crew, all missed x”

Final send off for Frank

A celebration of Frank’s life took place on Wednesday June 14 at William Purves funeral parlour in Broughty Ferry.

A piper played the Skye Boat Song as he arrived and I Am Sailing played as his coffin was taken to the hearse for his journey to Barnhill Cemetery where he was laid to rest with his sister, who died as a baby.

Daughter Karen said: “The sun was shining and there was an amazing turn out. The RNLI guys did him proud. The whole thing was a really fitting tribute to my dad. When the piper played Amazing Grace at the grave we were all emotional. It was beautiful.”