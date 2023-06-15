Pair battered stranger in brutal Kirkcaldy Christmas pub assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pair battered stranger in brutal Kirkcaldy Christmas pub assault

The victim cannot remember the assault but it was caught on CCTV.

By Kirsty McIntosh
The Exchequer pub in Kirkcaldy.
The assault happened in the Exchequer pub in Kirkcaldy.

Two men who kicked a stranger in the head during an attack at a Fife pub have been warned they face a jail sentence.

Jamie Dick and Kieran Wallace set about Brian Whyte as he enjoyed a Christmas night out with friends at The Exchequer on Kirkcaldy’s High Street.

Mr Whyte had come to the defence of a friend who had got into an argument with the pair.

Dick and Wallace dragged him into a corridor, where CCTV captured them punching and kicking him.

Assault caught on pub CCTV

Fiscal depute Laura McManus told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Mr Whyte did not know either accused.

She said: “Mr Whyte had attended the pub on December 28 on a night out with work friends.

“He engaged with the accuseds, who appeared to be arguing with his friend.

“He does not have a clear recollection of what happened next.”

Ms McManus said CCTV showed Wallace in the corridor repeatedly punching Mr Whyte and struggling with him.

Dick ran into shot and was seen kicking Mr Whyte and punching downwards.

Wallace was also seen placing his arm round his victim’s neck, before a glass is thrown, hitting Mr Whyte.

At one point, another male tried to break up the incident.

Police arrived and believing that Mr Whyte may need treatment for a “significant” cut to his lip took him to hospital.

He was later found to have suffered only minor injuries.

Pair found in Kirkcaldy covered in blood

Ms McManus told the court Mr Whyte said he had argued with the group sitting at the next table, adding: “All of a sudden I got smashed in the face with a glass and then I was pulled to the corridor.

“There was two of them laying into me.”

Dick and Wallace were later found on the town’s Esplanade, covered in blood.

Katie Stewart, representing Dick said he had been troubled since the death of his brother and father within a short space of time.

She said he struggled with alcohol issues and as a result could remember little of the incident.

Kerr Sneddon, for Wallace, opted to defer mitigation until sentencing.

High Court warning

Dick, 22, and Wallace, 24, both prisoners at Perth, admitted assaulting Mr Whyte at The Exchequer on December 28 last year.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane told the pair their offence could easily have resulted in High Court proceedings.

She told Wallace custody was “inevitable” due to his record and warned Dick it was “uppermost” in her mind for him also.

She said: “I’ve just heard a narration of a very violent incident with a man who was unknown to you.

“I take a serious view of this.”

The pair was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

