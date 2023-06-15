ALISTAIR CARMICHAEL: SNP learning dangers of claiming the moral high ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ALISTAIR CARMICHAEL: SNP learning dangers of claiming the moral high ground

The crisis engulfing the SNP is a reminder that politicians of all stripes would do well to practise a little humility on the way up.

Nicola Sturgeon waving as she leaves a stage cheered on by SNP supporters in the audience.
Nicola Sturgeon, riding high before the crisis currently engulfing the SNP. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alistair Carmichael

“Instead of tackling the cost-of-living crisis, Westminster is consumed with this third-rate political soap opera.”

So said Humza Yousaf in a Tweet last week, just days after he had appointed his new spokesman, the redoubtable Kevin Pringle.

You’d think Kevin could have warned his boss that gloating over other parties’ political soap operas was what boxers call “leading with the chin”.

It already felt pretty ill-judged on Friday evening. Come Sunday afternoon with the arrest of Nicola Sturgeon, it had aged like milk.

The writer Alistair Carmichael next to a quote: "Thinking ourselves above others is dangerous, no matter who we are or who we are judging beneath us - morally or politically."

It should of course go without saying that none of this is to say one way or another what the outcome of ongoing police investigations will be.

I suspect there is a long road to go down before we hear the tale in its entirety.

What we can say, however, is the events of the past few days should be a reminder for all politicians – all of us – to retain a degree of humility.

Be ye ever so high, the law is above you.

Crisis-hit SNP was far from perfect

Claiming the moral high ground can be an addictive thing.

The SNP swept into their dominance of Scottish politics in 2015 with a promise that they were fundamentally different from those who had gone before – fundamentally, morally, better.

Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond in a crowd of SNP supporters in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, during campaigning for the 2015 General Election.
Former SNP leaders Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond campaigning ahead of the 2015 General Election. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

We have seen how that has borne out in recent years.

The recent revelations of Angus Robertson’s salary top-up, the suspension and readmittance of Patrick Grady, Derek Mackay – to name a few, and to say nothing of the current investigations – do not necessarily suggest a party of moral perfection.

It is amazing the things you think you can get away with when you believe you are on the right side of history.

And it is amazing the things you can justify to yourself when you believe your opponents are not just opponents, but enemies.

Step onto social media for five minutes and you will see what those sitting in the “moral high ground” feel they can say about those they deem below them.

SNP MSP Angus Robertson wearing a SNP rosette and giving two thumbs up to the camera at an election count.
Questions have been raised over Angus Robertson’s £33,000 salary boost in 2015. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire.

The same behaviours were present as far back as the roots of that 2015 landslide.

As Ian Blackford announced his plans to stand down last week I could only think of the memory of his campaign that year, in which the most outrageous slurs were thrown against Charles Kennedy.

No apology has ever been forthcoming.

Law of gravity applies to politics too

If it appears that I am indulging in exactly the self-same moralising, let me be clear: no party has a monopoly on hubris, on right or wrong, on the high ground or the low.

I am proud that my party led the fight against the Iraq War in 2003 versus a Labour Party high on hubris.

But that did not make the Liberal Democrats immune to our own flaws or missteps.

Former Liberal Democrat leader Charles Kennedy making a speech with hands raised.
Former Liberal Democrat leader, the late Charles Kennedy, led opposition to the Iraq War.

Whether it is the SNP or any other party, now is the time to remember that we are all human, for good and bad.

The best we can hope for is to strive to do the right thing, while recognising our own imperfections.

Thinking ourselves above others is dangerous, no matter who we are or who we are judging beneath us – morally or politically.

You can fill yourself to the brim with political hubris and moral superiority. But if you do not remember to keep yourself tethered to reality, a single pinprick can still burst your bubble.

What goes up must, eventually, come down.

The Rt. Hon. Alistair Carmichael is Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland.

