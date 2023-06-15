Violent thief faces prison for leaving Dundee M&S guard needing life-saving brain operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Violent thief faces prison for leaving Dundee M&S guard needing life-saving brain operation

Robert Gray battered his victim with a bottle in the supermarket, before making off with alcohol and steak.

By Kirsty McIntosh
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Robert Gray broke into the Marks and Spencer store and left its security guard fighting for his life. Image: Amie Flett/ DC Thomson.

A violent habitual thief who left a Dundee shop worker fighting for his life while he raided the shelves for steak and alcohol is facing a “significant” jail sentence.

Robert Gray battered Scott Thomson over the head with a bottle as he raided the Marks & Spencer store at Gallagher retail park.

He then made off with just three bottles of liqueur and seven packs of steak.

He later told his girlfriend he had attacked the shop worker and “smashed his skull”.

Mr Thomson suffered a life-threatening brain bleed and needed an operation to temporarily remove a piece of his skull.

Marks and Spencer, Gallagher Retail park, Dundee
The M&S Simply Food store at the Gallagher Retail Park.

Shop struggle

Advocate depute Richard Goddard told the High Court in Edinburgh Gray had an extensive record of 88 previous convictions and at the time of the offence – October 12 last year – was on multiple bail orders.

He said: “At around 4am the complainer Scott Thomson was working at a loading bay at Marks & Spencer, Gallagher Retail Park, Dundee.

“He heard the sound of glass smashing at the rear of the store.

“He went to investigate and saw the accused entering the shop through a broken window.

“The complainer called the police and told the accused he was doing so.

“The accused then repeatedly stated ‘I’m coming through, I’m coming through’.

“Whilst the call was being made the accused entered the shop.

Notice posted outside M&S, Gallagher Retail Park, Dundee
Police guard Gallagher Retail Park Marks and Spencer after the horrific assault by Robert Gray. Image: Dc Thomson.

“Upon entering the shop he picked up a glass bottle and threw it at the complainer, which struck him on the head.

“The accused then armed himself with another glass bottle and began struggling with the complainer.

“In the course of the struggle, the accused repeatedly struck the complainer over the head with the glass bottle.

“This caused the complainer to fall to the floor, unconscious and injured.

“The accused left the complainer in that state and began to steal bottles of alcohol and steaks before fleeing via a fire exit.

“The complainer regained consciousness and was able to get to his feet. He was bleeding heavily.”

Life-saving operation

Police arrived shortly after and found Mr Thomson with wounds on his head and face.

He was staggering and unable to speak clearly so an ambulance was called.

At hospital he was found to have numerous fractures to his skull, as well as two brain bleeds.

Ninewells emergency department
The assault victim was rushed to Ninewells emergency department. Image: DC Thomson.

One of the bleeds was from an artery and was placing pressure on the brain, which medics deemed a danger to his life.

They removed part of his skull and Mr Thomson spent a month in hospital.

He has been left scarred by the incident.

Prison ‘inevitable’

Gray was found at his girlfriend’s flat, along with clothes covered in Mr Thomson’s blood.

Chris Gilmartin, representing Gray, said: “The intention at the time was to break in and reach through to steal a bottle from a shelf.

“In the process of that he fell into the shop.

“That’s reflected in the narrative where he said ‘I’m coming in’.”

Gray, 41, a prisoner at Perth, was originally charged with attempted murder but admitted assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life, breaking into the store to steal and possessing an offensive weapon, the bottle.

Judge Lord Scott  noted the serial offender had graduated from “merely a nuisance to being a menace”.

He said: “The complainer was simply doing his job.

“The accused had warning he was calling police and did not flee.

“And for goods to the value of tens of pounds he inflicted serious damage on his victim.

“A significant custodial sentence is inevitable.”

He ordered social work reports to determine whether Gray should be handed an extended sentence when he returns to court later this year.

