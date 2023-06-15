Man, 44, arrested in connection with house fire in Kirkcaldy

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a house fire in Kirkcaldy.

The blaze – which was reported at 6.49am – broke out at a property in Lomond Gardens.

Fire crews and police attended and the area has now been made safe.

The man was taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital as a precaution but nobody was seriously injured in the incident.

Three fire appliances were sent to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Police have launched an investigation into the fire and are now treating it as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire at a property on Lomond Gardens in Kirkcaldy shortly after 7am on Thursday, 15 June.

“A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital as a precaution but no one was seriously injured.

“The fire is being treated as wilful.

“The man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were alerted at 6.49am on Thursday, 15 June to reports of a dwelling fire in Kirkcaldy.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the town’s Lomond Gardens, where firefighters extinguished a fire within the living room of a property.

“Crews thereafter worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.

“One casualty was taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

It comes following another Kirkcaldy blaze on Wednesday night at the former WH Smith store on Hill Street.

Police Scotland has launched an investigation into the incident, which is also being treated as “wilful’.