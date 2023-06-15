Stuart Taylor insists Dundee can consolidate in Premiership without compromising on ‘style’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stuart Taylor insists Dundee can consolidate in Premiership without compromising on ‘style’

Dark Blues No 2 believes hard work and positivity can fuel season to remember at Dens Park.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee assistant Stuart Taylor is thinking positively about next season. Image: Richard Calver/Shutterstock
Dundee assistant Stuart Taylor is thinking positively about next season. Image: Richard Calver/Shutterstock

Stuart Taylor knows Premiership consolidation is Dundee’s goal for next season.

But the Dark Blues No 2 is determined to help them do it in style.

Dundee have developed a reputation as a yo-yo club in recent years, with trips between the top two divisions becoming all too familiar.

New manager Tony Docherty has been tasked with ending the cycle.

And his assistant is confident it can be done whilst also providing entertainment to the Dens Park supporters.

“Maintaining status in the league is the most important thing – that’s success,” Taylor told Dee TV.

“But I know from speaking to the manager it’s about how he wants to do that.

“There’s a way of doing it and that’ll be on the back of a lot of hard work and making sure the team’s well-organised and well-drilled.

“If we can try and get as many goals and as many clean sheets as possible we’ll be happy.

“But making sure we’re in the league for the following seasons – not just next season but the following seasons – then we can build something here the supporters can be proud of.”

Asked how the management team would go about it, Taylor, who brings a wealth of experience as part of Paul Lambert’s coaching team at Wolves, Stoke and Ipswich – as well as a stint as manager of Hamilton Accies – stressed the importance of team bonding.

“It’s the camaraderie first of all,” he said.

“Making sure there’s a real togetherness. We look out for each other, we work hard for each other and we go into every game know we need to do that.

“It’s going to be very difficult, it’s a tough league.

Stuart Taylor (right) was assistant to Paul Lambert (left) at Ipswich. Image: Richard Calver/MDI/Shutterstock

“But we’ll be making sure we can implement a style into them where they’re capable of going out there and dominating games.

“It’s that belief. That comes from a togetherness within the dressing room and within the football club.

“That filters into the stands through the supporters and everyone’s in it together. We win together, draw together and lose together.”

As part of the overall picture, Taylor believes supporters have their role to play in the season ahead.

Asked for his message to fans ahead of the big kick-off, he issued a plea for encouragement.

“Make sure they’re vocal and get behind the lads with loads of positivity,” he said.

“I do believe there’s no place for negativity in a football dressing room and that rubs off into the crowd, making sure it’s as positive as it possibly can be, they’re getting behind the lads as much as they can because a main part of every football team is the supporters.

“Get behind the lads as much as you can, and we’ll have as successful a season as we possibly can.”

