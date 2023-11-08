Irene Halliday: Artist and lecturer whose work was inspired by Angus, dies aged 92

Artist Irene Halliday, who retired to her native Angus to paint after a career in education, has died aged 92.

She settled in one of the historic cottages in St Vigeans, Arbroath, where she converted attic space into a studio.

Painting watercolour landscapes with an impressionist feel was her forte and she drew inspiration from Arbroath, its hinterland, and east coast villages.

For nearly 25 years, Irene was head of art and design at Didsbury College of Education and Manchester Polytechnic, now Manchester Metropolitan University.

She was born in Kingsmuir, Angus, in September 1931 where her father, Andrew William Halliday, was headmaster.

Her mother, Helen May Watt, was known for helping to make costumes for the many village school productions.

Irene had two brothers, her twin, Alistair, who died in infancy, and an older brother, Andrew, an electronics engineer who died in 1964.

From an early age she showed an aptitude and passion for painting and her parents created a studio in their attic for her to work in.

She began her education in Kingsmuir before moving to Arbroath High School

Between 1948 and 1953 she studied at Dundee College of Art, later Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, under Alberto Morrocco.

Teaching career

After graduating with a diploma in art, Irene went straight into teaching in Greater Manchester and then in 1955 was elected to the Royal Society of Watercolourists.

In the early 1970s she had a spell as a visiting professor at the university in Buffalo, New York state.

She left full-time teaching in 1979 but continued to teach at summer schools around the north of England for a number of years.

Irene also exhibited her work widely; at the Royal Academy in London, Royal Glasgow Institute of Fine Arts and around Scotland, England and the United States.

In 2002, she settled in the historic and scenic village of St Vigeans and drew inspiration for her work from the nearby coast and the land surrounding her home.

Her niece, Carey Watford, said: “She loved the harbour at Arbroath and had a fascination with water, frost, countryside and light.

“Among her other interests were travel, the church; she liked The Beatles and visiting exhibitions of other impressionists and had a close circle of like-minded friends.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.