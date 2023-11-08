Irene Halliday: Artist and lecturer whose work was inspired by Angus, dies aged 92

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irene Halliday: Artist and lecturer whose work was inspired by Angus, dies aged 92

Painting watercolour landscapes with an impressionist feel was her forte.

By Chris Ferguson
Angus-born artist Irene Halliday.
Angus-born artist Irene Halliday.

Artist Irene Halliday, who retired to her native Angus to paint after a career in education, has died aged 92.

She settled in one of the historic cottages in St Vigeans, Arbroath, where she converted attic space into a studio.

Painting watercolour landscapes with an impressionist feel was her forte and she drew inspiration from Arbroath, its hinterland, and east coast villages.

For nearly 25 years, Irene was head of art and design at Didsbury College of Education and Manchester Polytechnic, now Manchester Metropolitan University.

She was born in  Kingsmuir, Angus, in September 1931 where her father, Andrew William Halliday, was headmaster.

Arbroath Lobster Man by Irene Halliday. Museums & Galleries Edinburgh.

Her mother, Helen May Watt, was known for helping to make costumes for the many village school productions.

Irene had two brothers, her twin, Alistair, who died in infancy, and an older brother, Andrew, an electronics engineer who died in 1964.

From an early age she showed an aptitude and passion for painting and her parents created a studio in their attic for her to work in.

She began her education in Kingsmuir before moving to Arbroath High School

Between 1948 and 1953 she studied at Dundee College of Art, later Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, under Alberto Morrocco.

Teaching career

After graduating with a diploma in art, Irene went straight into teaching in Greater Manchester and then in 1955 was elected to the Royal Society of Watercolourists.

In the early 1970s she had a spell as a visiting professor at the university in Buffalo, New York state.

She left full-time teaching in 1979 but continued to teach at summer schools around the north of England for a number of years.

Irene also exhibited her work widely; at the Royal Academy in London, Royal Glasgow Institute of Fine Arts and around Scotland, England and the United States.

Irene Halliday and her niece Carey Watford.

In 2002, she settled in the historic and scenic village of St Vigeans and drew inspiration for her work from the nearby coast and the land surrounding her home.

Her niece, Carey Watford, said: “She loved the harbour at Arbroath and had a fascination with water, frost, countryside and light.

“Among her other interests were travel, the church; she liked The Beatles and visiting exhibitions of other impressionists and had a close circle of like-minded friends.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

