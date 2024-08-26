Tributes to former historic Perth jewellery shop owner David Paterson who died aged 88

Tributes have been paid to David George Paterson, the former owner of a historic Perth jewellery shop, who has died at the age of 88.

The much-loved grandad worked in T. Paterson Jeweller on the city’s High Street from the 1950s to the 1990s.

The popular family-run shop has been trading in Perth since 1832.

Born at home in Scone in 1935, David was an only child to David and Elsie.

He attended Robert Douglas Memorial School and Perth Academy.

David returned to Perth jewellery shop after year in Australia

David joined the family business in 1950 and later took a year out to travel the world, eventually settling in Australia.

He was drawn back to Scotland on his father’s pending retirement and returned to Scone, where he spent virtually his whole life.

David would later fall in love with, and marry, Ray Henderson in 1968 in Perth – the couple going on to have two children together.

But sadly Ray died suddenly in 1987 and David brought up Derek and Susan alone.

A keen traveller, David never lost his wanderlust and travelled regularly until well into his 80s, visiting exotic locations including China, Canada, New Zealand and Malaysia.

Keen to pass on his love of travel, David continued to take his teenagers on trips overseas.

In his later life, he spent his winters in Tenerife with his dear friend, Minnie.

David was a fan of sports and had a season ticket for Dundee United for many years.

David was passionate about football, golf, snooker and horseracing

He also followed Liverpool FC as his beloved mum was Liverpudlian, and his grandfather regularly took him to Anfield as a child.

He continued to support both teams even when his health meant he could no longer comfortably attend matches.

David also enjoyed playing golf and snooker, and his love of horseracing led him to owning a share of a racehorse.

Even in his later years he was known to do fairly well with his bets!

Professionally, David’s working life was mainly spent in his family’s jewellery shop, where he trained as a jeweller and clockmaker.

From 1979 until 1990, the business also owned Tay Glass & China on St John Street in Perth, and a second branch of T. Paterson Jeweller on Atholl Road in Pitlochry.

Indeed, the clock still hangs above his former Pitlochry store today.

His son Derek joined the business in 1990, and still owns the shop today.

However, the business remained important to David, and he would continue to pop in for many years to keep an eye on things and chat with the team.

David died peacefully at home in Kinross

David, whose youthful spirit endeared him to many, died peacefully at home in Kinross on Sunday August 4.

A private funeral, as per his request, was held at Perth Crematorium on Thursday August 15.

He is survived by his much-loved friend of 28 years, Minnie, his son Derek and daughter Susan, and his grandchildren.

He was said to be particularly close to two of Minnie’s grandsons, Charlie and Rory.

Tributes pour in from past jewellery shop employees and customers

Tributes to the popular jeweller poured in after his death was announced on social media.

One former shop employee said: “As a past employee and friend of the family and staff I remember David with great fondness and enjoyed sharing a wee blether with him when he’d pop into the shop.”

Another ex colleague wrote: “David was incredibly kind to me when I worked part time in the high street store in my teens. RIP David.”

Many customers also shared their happy memories of buying special jewellery from David in the store.

A family tribute simply added: “David will be sorely missed.”