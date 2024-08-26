Tributes to former historic Perth jewellery shop owner David Paterson who died aged 88

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to former historic Perth jewellery shop owner David Paterson who died aged 88

David George Paterson managed T. Paterson Jeweller on Perth High Street for many decades.

By Poppy Watson
David Paterson standing outside T. Paterson Jeweller on Perth High Street in 2017. Image: T. Paterson Jeweller
David Paterson standing outside T. Paterson Jeweller on Perth High Street in 2017. Image: T. Paterson Jeweller

Tributes have been paid to David George Paterson, the former owner of a historic Perth jewellery shop, who has died at the age of 88.

The much-loved grandad worked in T. Paterson Jeweller on the city’s High Street from the 1950s to the 1990s.

The popular family-run shop has been trading in Perth since 1832.

Born at home in Scone in 1935, David was an only child to David and Elsie.

He attended Robert Douglas Memorial School and Perth Academy.

David returned to Perth jewellery shop after year in Australia

David joined the family business in 1950 and later took a year out to travel the world, eventually settling in Australia.

He was drawn back to Scotland on his father’s pending retirement and returned to Scone, where he spent virtually his whole life.

David would later fall in love with, and marry, Ray Henderson in 1968 in Perth – the couple going on to have two children together.

But sadly Ray died suddenly in 1987 and David brought up Derek and Susan alone.

David enjoying a night out. Image: T. Paterson Jeweller

A keen traveller, David never lost his wanderlust and travelled regularly until well into his 80s, visiting exotic locations including China, Canada, New Zealand and Malaysia.

Keen to pass on his love of travel, David continued to take his teenagers on trips overseas.

In his later life, he spent his winters in Tenerife with his dear friend, Minnie.

David was a fan of sports and had a season ticket for Dundee United for many years.

David was passionate about football, golf, snooker and horseracing

He also followed Liverpool FC as his beloved mum was Liverpudlian, and his grandfather regularly took him to Anfield as a child.

He continued to support both teams even when his health meant he could no longer comfortably attend matches.

David also enjoyed playing golf and snooker, and his love of horseracing led him to owning a share of a racehorse.

Even in his later years he was known to do fairly well with his bets!

Three generations: David holding his son Derek, alongside his dad and Derek’s grandad, also David. Image: T. Paterson Jeweller

Professionally, David’s working life was mainly spent in his family’s jewellery shop, where he trained as a jeweller and clockmaker.

From 1979 until 1990, the business also owned Tay Glass & China on St John Street in Perth, and a second branch of T. Paterson Jeweller on Atholl Road in Pitlochry.

Indeed, the clock still hangs above his former Pitlochry store today.

His son Derek joined the business in 1990, and still owns the shop today.

However, the business remained important to David, and he would continue to pop in for many years to keep an eye on things and chat with the team.

David died peacefully at home in Kinross

David, whose youthful spirit endeared him to many, died peacefully at home in Kinross on Sunday August 4.

A private funeral, as per his request, was held at Perth Crematorium on Thursday August 15.

He is survived by his much-loved friend of 28 years, Minnie, his son Derek and daughter Susan, and his grandchildren.

He was said to be particularly close to two of Minnie’s grandsons, Charlie and Rory.

T. Paterson Jeweller was founded in 1832 by Thomas Paterson. Image: Supplied

Tributes pour in from past jewellery shop employees and customers

Tributes to the popular jeweller poured in after his death was announced on social media.

One former shop employee said: “As a past employee and friend of the family and staff I remember David with great fondness and enjoyed sharing a wee blether with him when he’d pop into the shop.”

Another ex colleague wrote: “David was incredibly kind to me when I worked part time in the high street store in my teens. RIP David.”

Many customers also shared their happy memories of buying special jewellery from David in the store.

A family tribute simply added: “David will be sorely missed.”

Conversation