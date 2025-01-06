Vera Joiner: Former Dundee mini coach business owner and Justice of the Peace dies at 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vera Joiner: Former Dundee mini coach business owner and Justice of the Peace dies at 87

Vera ran Strathmartine Mini Coaches for over 20 years and held various voluntary appointments including being a trustee at Dundee Heritage Trust.

Former Dundee coach business owner and Justice of the Peace Vera Joiner
Former Dundee coach business owner and Justice of the Peace Vera Joiner. Image: Sturrock Comb & Davidson Funeral Directors
By Debbie Clarke

Former Dundee mini coach business owner and Justice of the Peace Vera Joiner has passed away at the age of 87.

Born in Dundee on May 5, 1937, Vera was the youngest of five siblings.

She was educated at Downfield School and then Rockwell Secondary School until she left when she was 15.

Vera then went on to work in North British Linoleum Co, Ritchie and Tullis Dental Surgeons, at NIBCO and then NG Bailey.

She married Willie Joiner in 1958 and went on to join him in his joinery business, WD Joiner.

Setting up Strathmartine Mini Coaches

In 1970 Vera established the coach business Strathmartine Mini Coaches.

Vera Joiner owner Strathmartine Mini Coaches in Dundee.
Vera Joiner owned Strathmartine Mini Coaches in Dundee. Image: Sturrock Comb & Davidson Funeral Directors.

It was launched with just two minibuses – second-hand 12-seat BMC’s.

But Vera made a conscious decision to remain as a small business – eventually operating with just five coaches – to retain the personal touch.

Her husband then gave up his joinery business in 1973.

This was to allow him to concentrate on the mini coaches and became one of the full-time drivers.

While Vera handled the administration.

The business operated until its closure in 1996.

During the 1980’s Vera became involved in the Dundee and Tayside Chamber of Commerce.

And this led to her becoming the first female in the Chamber’s history to be elected to the chamber council.

She went on to take on convenorship of the small business section, became membership secretary and twice served as vice president at the chamber.

In 2002 she received an honorary membership of the Chamber of Commerce.

Appointed as a Justice of the Peace

Vera was appointed a Justice of the Peace for Dundee in 1987 and served for 20 years at the District Court in Dundee.

She also served on the justices committee, latterly for three years as chairman before retiring from the Bench in 2007.

For 15 years Vera was also a panel member on employment tribunals.

And at the age of 70, she retired again from both the District Court and employment tribunals.

Over the years, Vera held various voluntary roles.

These included being a trustee at Dundee Heritage Trust, a director of Dundee Enterprise Trust and as an after-care counsellor for start-ups.

And for more than eight years, she was a non-executive director of Tayside Health Board.

She was also the founder chairman of the Tayside Drugs Team.

Following her retirement, she joined the visiting committee of the Open Prisons and became chairman of the Open Estate for two years.

Award for community justice

Vera’s husband Willie passed away in 2015.

A year later, In 2016, Baillie Helen Wright presented Vera with the Tayside Justice Authority Convener’s Award for over 30 years contribution to community justice.

Vera passed away peacefully at Roxburghe House on December 13, 2024.

Her funeral service took place in Dundee on Friday.

