Vera Joiner: Former Dundee mini coach business owner and Justice of the Peace dies at 87

Former Dundee mini coach business owner and Justice of the Peace Vera Joiner has passed away at the age of 87.

Born in Dundee on May 5, 1937, Vera was the youngest of five siblings.

She was educated at Downfield School and then Rockwell Secondary School until she left when she was 15.

Vera then went on to work in North British Linoleum Co, Ritchie and Tullis Dental Surgeons, at NIBCO and then NG Bailey.

She married Willie Joiner in 1958 and went on to join him in his joinery business, WD Joiner.

Setting up Strathmartine Mini Coaches

In 1970 Vera established the coach business Strathmartine Mini Coaches.

It was launched with just two minibuses – second-hand 12-seat BMC’s.

But Vera made a conscious decision to remain as a small business – eventually operating with just five coaches – to retain the personal touch.

Her husband then gave up his joinery business in 1973.

This was to allow him to concentrate on the mini coaches and became one of the full-time drivers.

While Vera handled the administration.

The business operated until its closure in 1996.

During the 1980’s Vera became involved in the Dundee and Tayside Chamber of Commerce.

And this led to her becoming the first female in the Chamber’s history to be elected to the chamber council.

She went on to take on convenorship of the small business section, became membership secretary and twice served as vice president at the chamber.

In 2002 she received an honorary membership of the Chamber of Commerce.

Appointed as a Justice of the Peace

Vera was appointed a Justice of the Peace for Dundee in 1987 and served for 20 years at the District Court in Dundee.

She also served on the justices committee, latterly for three years as chairman before retiring from the Bench in 2007.

For 15 years Vera was also a panel member on employment tribunals.

And at the age of 70, she retired again from both the District Court and employment tribunals.

Over the years, Vera held various voluntary roles.

These included being a trustee at Dundee Heritage Trust, a director of Dundee Enterprise Trust and as an after-care counsellor for start-ups.

And for more than eight years, she was a non-executive director of Tayside Health Board.

She was also the founder chairman of the Tayside Drugs Team.

Following her retirement, she joined the visiting committee of the Open Prisons and became chairman of the Open Estate for two years.

Award for community justice

Vera’s husband Willie passed away in 2015.

A year later, In 2016, Baillie Helen Wright presented Vera with the Tayside Justice Authority Convener’s Award for over 30 years contribution to community justice.

Vera passed away peacefully at Roxburghe House on December 13, 2024.

Her funeral service took place in Dundee on Friday.