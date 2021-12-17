Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MORAG LINDSAY: Omicron variant won’t shake my faith in happy endings

By Morag Lindsay
December 17 2021, 5.03pm Updated: December 17 2021, 5.14pm
Omicron is now the dominant strain of Covid in Scotland. If only we could click our heels and make it disappear.
You know that bit in The Wizard of Oz, where Dorothy turns to Toto and says ‘I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas any more’?

I feel like that just now.

I think a lot of us do.

Nearly two years into Covid we’re all a little bit storm-tossed and disorientated. And now Omicron’s got me wondering if we’ll ever find a way out of this weird new world.

It seems a long time since we comforted ourselves with talk of all the things we’d do when this was over.

Remember those heady days in the dawn of the pandemic, before Omicron and Delta delivered an unwelcome crash course in the Greek alphabet?

We bonded over the promise of boozy nights, exotic holidays, school plays and a hundred other activities we’d never take for granted again.

Yeah, we don’t hear so much of that now.

I’ve commiserated with too many pals over cancelled plans this year.

And I can’t be the only one wondering if maybe it’s *not* going to be over.

That the virus will mutate again and 2022 will bring more fits and starts and setbacks and disappointments.

That we’ll find a way to do the things, but with masks and tests and quarantine and Zoom calls. With perspex shields and government bailouts and all that risk and worry that squats in the back of our minds now.

And that eventually that will just be the way we do the things.

Sign of the times: A masked man walks past a Covid public health advert. Photo: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

Maybe we’ll all just learn to live with it.

If we’re lucky.

It’s a sobering old thought to carry into a new year but it’s been that kind of week.

Omicron: The twist in the tail of the Covid fight in Scotland in 2021

It was all going so well too.

This time last year we were slapping ourselves on the back after the Pfizer vaccine had been approved for use in the UK – a world first.

Produced in record time, the rollout was underway. Shops and offices were re-opening. We’d cracked this thing.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

Then barely three months later the Delta variant arrived to throw a spanner in the works.

Not to worry though. The vaccination programme has been a triumph. Eighty-odd percent of us in Scotland double-jabbed and half of us with our boosters already.

Let’s roll out the barrel and have that Christmas we promised ourselves when we all trimmed back the festivities in 2020.

Except now here’s Omicron to cough on the sprouts and upturn the table.

And if you thought Delta was infectious, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

The brutal efficiency of this latest strain has been breathtaking.

The first Omicron variations among Covid infections were identified in Scotland on November 29.

By today, December 17, it had became the dominant strain, accounting for 51.4% of all cases.

The change in tone from the Scottish Government has been remarkable too.

It took just days for the message to shift from “Christmas isn’t cancelled but act responsibly” to “Stay at home because the NHS is in danger of being overwhelmed and our public services will collapse if all the drivers and teachers are in isolation”.

I went to the pub for a pre-arranged meal with friends last Sunday. We swithered beforehand but figured it could ill-afford to lose our business. Not while The Courier was full of stories of hotels and restaurants facing tens of thousands of pounds worth of cancelled bookings.

I wouldn’t do the same this Sunday – not now I know how rapidly Omicron is tearing through the Covid rates in Scotland – and I don’t know when I’ll be back.

If it’s an unsettling time for us, imagine what they’re going through on the other side of the bar and how long they’ll be able to manage without government support.

Nicholas Russell, managing director of Balbirnie House Hotel, says the Fife venue has lost £35,000 in cancelled Christmas bookings.

I’m still an optimist. I still have faith in good and smart and overworked people doing what’s necessary to get on top of Omicron.

But I don’t see Covid going quietly any more. And I wonder what superpower the next variant is already mutating and what it will take to defeat it.

Believe in decent people and better days

I’m still choosing hope though. That’s optimists for you.

Dorothy and her pals got out of Oz.

There were rocky moments and they came back to Kansas changed. But for the better mostly. And with a renewed appreciation of all the things they’d taken for granted.

Real life doesn’t guarantee a happy ending but if you’re reading this you made it through another year. That’s something. I bet you’re tougher than you thought you were too.

Most of us will do what’s asked of us again. And again if that’s what it takes.

We’ll change our plans and learn new habits. We’ll follow the advice and do what’s required to keep ourselves and others safe, even if it’s inconvenient.

Because if Covid’s given us one thing to be thankful for it’s the evidence that most of us are really pretty decent when it comes down to it.

And after Tuesday the daylight starts to stretch again and the darkness begins to recede.

We don’t know what they’ll look like, but we have to keep believing that better days are coming.

