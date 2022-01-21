Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Opinion

MORAG LINDSAY: The cost of living is soaring and guess what? We’re not all in this together

By Morag Lindsay
January 21 2022, 12.55pm Updated: January 21 2022, 2.06pm
The cost of living is having an impact on all of us - but not all shopping baskets are the same. Photo: Shutterstock.
The cost of living is having an impact on all of us - but not all shopping baskets are the same. Photo: Shutterstock.

I suppose there’s some comfort in knowing I’m not the only person finding there’s a lot more month left at the end of the money these days.

But not much.

It’s the rising cost of living, not wasteful spending, that means I honestly don’t know how I’d cover the petrol bills if I had to go back to commuting every day again.

This week’s inflation level – 5.4% – is the highest in almost 30 years, we’re told.

And some analysts are warning it could go higher still.

Now I’m no economist but that doesn’t sound great.

Inflation is one of those vague concepts I always thought I’d understand by now.

I don’t.

But I saw the impact of rising prices spelled out in far starker terms by the cook and food poverty activist Jack Monroe this week.

In a devastating thread on Twitter, she listed the cost of a series of everyday items in her local supermarket.

The cheapest pasta was 29p for 500g last year. Today it’s 70p. Rice has gone up from 45p for a kilogram bag to £1 for 500g. Peanut butter was 62p. Now it’s £1.50.

Even I can tell those increases add up to way more than 5.4% for people on the tightest budgets.

And Monroe knows of what she speaks.

She raised her son as a single mum on benefits and made her name with a blog that explained how she fed them both on £10 a week.

It’s a sin she had to do it then.

I don’t see how she could manage it today.

Costs of living is rising across the board

Food is just one area where prices are spiralling, in part due to retail staff shortages and delays at UK ports.

The petrol price hit a record high of 145.8 pence a litre last month, compared with 114.1 pence 12 months ago.

Interest rates are likely to go up this year, taking mortgage payments with them.

Why is inflation at its highest level in nearly 30 years?

The 1.25% National Insurance rise to fund social care takes effect in April.

Before then, a looming rise in the price cap on energy bills is expected to increase costs by £500 per household. Five hundred pounds.

At this rate the old slogan about heating or eating is at risk of becoming redundant.

For a lot of families it will be neither.

Cost of living pain won’t be shared equally

There was a sickening twist to Jack Monroe’s thread though.

The cost of luxury items hasn’t risen at anything like the same rate.

The same supermarket’s upmarket ready meals range cost £7.50 a decade ago and is £7.50 today.

The Dine in for Two range is still £10.

If their prices had risen at the same rate as the cheapest rice they’d cost £25.80 and £34.40 respectively.

Funny that eh?

Same goes for energy costs.

That £500 rise in bills is the average.

If you’re trying to feed a meter, as many low-income families are, your costs are going to rocket.

Higher mortgages mean higher private rents.

A 1.25% National Insurance rise might be the last straw when you know where every penny of your low wage is going at the moment.

You get the picture.

Who still thinks we’re all in this together?

It would be wonderful to imagine there are people in the corridors of power setting aside their cheese and wine – supermarket finest label obviously – for long enough to devise measures to prevent the poorest people from falling through the safety net.

And there are things the UK government can do.

It’s been urged to consider waiving VAT on energy bills.

It could offer targeted support to people on low incomes.

What are the chances of the UK Government stepping up to protect the poor? Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor.

But does anyone still expect them to be approaching this latest crisis in a spirit of “we’re all in this together”?

Not after the last few weeks and not while there are blackmail allegations to be spun away, alongside the partygate excuses.

So as budgets are squeezed tighter it’s going to come down to our better angels to protect the people on the margins.

Our communities need our support

There are foodbanks, family centres and charities across Tayside and Fife which are already working flat out.

Organisations like the Trussel Trust, Fare Share, or any number of smaller services run by churches and community groups.

There’s a foodbank in my home town, Auchterarder, for god’s sake. On the doorstep of Gleneagles and home to two of the five most expensive streets in Scotland.

You can bemoan the fact our society needs them but there are people in our communities who rely on them now.

Probably people you know.

They’re going to get busier. And they’re going to need more support at the very time there’s even less money to go around.

If you can afford a spare 70p for a packet of pasta or £1 for a pack of rice, maybe think about buying an extra one and putting it in the foodbank basket this weekend.

If you can afford both, buy both.

And just be thankful that, for now at least, you’re not having to make impossible choices between the two.

Read more from Morag Lindsay

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier