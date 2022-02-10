OPINION: I’m 33 and I just bought my first home – Kirstie Allsopp is wrong, it’s got nothing to do with Netflix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Opinion

OPINION: I’m 33 and I just bought my first home – Kirstie Allsopp is wrong, it’s got nothing to do with Netflix

By Sean O'Neil
February 10 2022, 4.13pm Updated: February 10 2022, 4.24pm
TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp sparked anger when she suggested young people could afford to buy a home if they gave up their Netflix subscriptions. For Sean O'Neil, it took a lot more than that.
TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp sparked anger when she suggested young people could afford to buy a home if they gave up their Netflix subscriptions. For Sean O'Neil, it took a lot more than that.

After more than 15 years of renting an assortment of accommodation I eventually managed to buy my first home last year.

And Netflix and flat whites had nothing to do with it.

Kirstie Allsopp hit the headlines on Sunday when she became the latest in a long line of privileged folk telling non-privileged folk that their lack of home ownership was down to too much money spent watching Tiger King.

That we only have to give up our holidays, our nights out, our happiness and everything else to help squirrel away an extra £15 towards that far off £15,000 deposit.

If only renters would trudge home from their second jobs, crawl into bed in a dark, cold room and enter a cheap, deep sleep – then one day we could be rich like them.

It’s all nonsense of course.

The mindset that home ownership is within your grasp if only you could give up those little luxuries that make life worth living is detached from the reality of extortionate rents, low housing stock and wage stagnation.

I bought my first home last year at the age of 32.

I got lucky and I got help.

I wasn’t “savvy” or “shrewd” or any of the other buzzwords that privileged folk use to describe their position when they bought a three-bed at 22.

And nothing is more annoying to a long-time renter than being told you’re just not as clever or hard-working as that 22-year-old as you wait for the inevitable reveal…

…They were given the deposit by their parents and lived at home rent free.

There’s an exception to every rule of course, but that’s the overwhelmingly common theme.

The pad of mum and dad

I moved out my parents’ house at 17.

It wasn’t for a bad reason – they live in rural Ireland and I wanted to go to college and then university.

A lot of people have worse situations, meaning they can’t just stay at home while they save.

Being able to live in the pad of mum and dad while they pay your bills, food and Netflix subscription isn’t smart – it’s incredibly lucky.

Spare room of the new pad

For me, location was the problem – there’s not a whole lot of journalism jobs in Donegal.

Around 2008, when I was 19, there weren’t a whole lot of jobs full stop. The recession hit us extremely hard.

A lot of my town went to Australia and America for work – quite the commute if you’re being “savvy” and living with your parents.

But that’s the reality for so many renters.

You move to get work, you work to get money, and then you spend all that money paying someone else’s mortgage.

The mortgage of someone “shrewd” enough to buy two houses while they were still affordable 20 years ago.

Gaslit by the well-off

I couldn’t buy on my own.

As I said, I got help.

And even then it was through a fairly unique set of circumstances.

Rudi checking out the stairs of his new home

Some money was saved during lockdown.

I also had the benefit of cheap rent in Perth – a house share for £375.

It’s the second cheapest I’ve had in 14 different flats spanning four different countries.

My parents chipped in at the end too.

There’s no secret formula, I was very fortunate.

So I find it contemptable the lengths some well-off people will go to gaslight those faced with a forever worsening housing crisis.

Kirstie Allsopp is just the latest in a long line to trot out the ‘It’s not our second homes, it’s your stupidity’ line.

As if we are dumb for living in this relentless reality of rising living costs and unaffordable rents.

Home ownership means a room without curtains

So what did I buy then?

A three-bed in Perth.

A fixer-upper that is currently more reminiscent of a building site than a home.

And buying the house is only half the battle.

These bricks cost money.

Money I spent buying these bricks.

Fixing up the new home

Now when I watch Netflix I do so in a room without curtains.

There’s bare floor boards and unpainted walls.

But I’m told it’ll get there.

I’ve been getting told that for a while.

Hold on though, there’s still the reveal.

The inevitable paragraph explaining how I really managed to afford to buy my first home aged 32…

…I’m not single.

My girlfriend paid for half of it.

And how did she save for her half of our house?

You guessed it, she lived with her parents while she saved.

For years.

Celebrating after finally getting on the housing ladder

Oh how savvy and shrewd we are.

Buying a house is incredibly difficult and home ownership is slipping further out of reach for a lot of folk.

People in positions of wealth and power need to realise that and join the conversation in a helpful manner.

Otherwise here’s some advice Kirstie Allsopp – just stay in your posh house and wheesht.

Stuck in Rent: Young people fear Dundee regeneration could price them out of city

Cost of living crisis: What it means for YOU

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier