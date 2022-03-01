MARTEL MAXWELL: Our Murrayfield adventure didn’t need a Scotland win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tickets for Saturday’s Six Nations rugby game against France were as rare as hen’s teeth, so when a pal offered three last minute passes I didn’t hesitate.

Off I went with my eldest two. It was the first time I’d taken them and the journey itself was as exciting as the thought of being at a packed Murrayfield.

The pandemic has taken away experiences kids would otherwise have grown used to. So something as simple as a train journey seemed like a magical ‘first’.

Alas on what was one of the busiest rail days of the year there were no trains leaving Dundee and work on the tracks around Cupar – so the only option was to start our journey at Perth.

Monty and Chester were in awe as we boarded, eyes agog at the passing city then countryside.

I told them there were baths, jacuzzis and showers in one carriage if they fancied a dip.

Well, it’s a mother’s privilege to tell a few porkies.

French fans were a fabulous bunch

Arriving at Haymarket, we made the well-worn walk to Murrayfield with thousands of fans.

It struck me that we were outnumbered – there were more French supporters than Scots.

But what a terrific bunch they are.

Some were dressed in morph suits – one pal in blue, one in white and one in red to represent their flag.

Others wore hats shaped like the Gallic rooster – the official national symbol of France as a nation.

Some had even fashioned kilts as a nod to us, in French colours.

By the 2.15pm kick-off, the travelling fans may have had a few sherries – some of their eyes had a certain merry glassiness – but no one was rowdy.

They seemed so happy just to be there.

Soaring hearts and voices among the Murrayfield crowd

One told me (insert Allo Allo French accent here): “Murrayfield is our favourite of the Six Nations game.

“We have a connection to the Scottish people. There is little more beautiful than listening to Murrayfield sing Flower of Scotland. It gets me every time.”

It got me too.

Ah well, we had a nice day out #SCOFRA (look at this..more french supporters than Scots!) #SixNations pic.twitter.com/TiT1wyVIuH — Martel Maxwell (@MartelMaxwell) February 26, 2022

As the second verse started, the accompanying music stopped and a capacity crowd of more than 60,000 sang with their hearts on their sleeves for their country.

What a moment.

Let’s gloss over the score and performance – and just agree that France are very good.

And that there should be trains – or at least enough buses – departing Dundee on one of the busiest days of the year.

Ukraine news is bleak – but we can all help

We are saturated with news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine right now,

And it’s hard to switch off from the rapidly-changing crisis..

What might help is knowing there are things we can do to support the people fleeing for their lives.

A quick browse on the internet shows how much is being done across Dundee and Tayside, as well as Fife and Perthshire.

Donations – including clothes, dried food, baby milk, nappies and toiletries are being collected at libraries including those in Alyth, Auchterarder, the AK Bell in Perth, Blairgowrie, Breadalbane and Comrie.

Dundonians showed how much they care by overwhelming the Polish Shop at 317 Hilltown with donations. So many were received, collections had to be temporarily suspended but the owners say to keep an eye on their Facebook page for more ways to help.

Even without going out for a big shop, you might be one of those people who has so much in cupboards, drawers and wardrobes that you keep meaning to give to charities, but never seem to find the time.

Now there is an urgent, humanitarian need there has never been a better time.

It might just be a way of overcoming the anxiety from following the terrible news coming out of Ukraine.

The diet can wait until pancake day is past

Can you believe March is here? The first day of the month felt like spring too, with glorious sunshine and blue skies.

Knowing legs could soon be on display when the summery clothes come out is a great motivation for loosing a few pounds, but in a cruel trick of fate March 1 also happens to be Shrove Tuesday.

And it would be rude not to have a pancake – or a batch for the kids as a surprise for when they got back from school.

Let’s just say a very big pile was rather diminished by the time they got home.