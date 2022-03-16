KEZIA DUGDALE: Refuge is an empty promise until our existing residents can be reliably housed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Refuge is an empty promise until our existing residents can be reliably housed

By Kezia Dugdale
March 16 2022, 7.22pm Updated: March 16 2022, 7.25pm
Kids are bearing the brunt of the housing shortage.
If you’ve seen a lot of politicians pointing angrily at pot holes recently, it’s because the local council elections are just 50 days away.

There are 1219 council seats up for grabs across Scotland’s 32 local authorities and thousands of candidates, from across the political spectrum, looking for your vote.

Unlike the Scottish Parliament or Westminster elections, the local council elections use STV or the single transferable voting system. This allows you to rank the candidates in order of preference.

Each council area has been made up of multi-member wards for over 15 years now.

That means that your street doesn’t just have one councillor, it has three, possibly even 4.

The Scottish council elections will be held in May.

It gives you more choice over who to go to when you have a problem and it also better reflects how people in your area actually vote unlike the “winner takes all” approach of the first past the post system used for Scottish Parliament and  Westminster constituency seats.

So given you’ve got all this power in your hands, and that your vote will count, what are you going to vote for? Not who; what.

What issues in your community deserve the most attention?

Council campaigns always default to the conditions of our roads because in fairness, fixing potholes is something the council does, or at least has responsibility for.

But it’s also the main provider of many frontline services like housing.

Like everyone, I’ve been watching scenes in Ukraine through my fingertips with utter shock and horror.

I cannot imagine what it must be like to have to leave home in the middle of the night with only the possessions you can carry on your back and with nowhere to go.

There’s been much written about the slowness with which the UK has responded to the refugee crisis and I don’t feel the need to repeat it here.

However, I was delighted to see the First Minister commit Scotland to being a super sponsor for refugees, announcing that she wanted to welcome 3000 Ukrainians to Scotland at the earliest opportunity.

I just have one question. Where are they going to go?

Temporary housing is already sorely lacking

The press statement said that they’d be housed in temporary accommodation before longer term accommodation and proper safeguarding and support services are provided.

The principle of all this is fantastic, but the reality of delivering on this looks a good deal harder.

Temporary accommodation in Scotland is already under extreme pressure. Shelter Scotland, a leading housing and homelessness charity which I’m actively involved in, reported this weekend that there are currently over 7,500 homeless children living in temporary accommodation right now.

And there’s nothing temporary about the average time each child spends living in these circumstances where their learning is disrupted, family life is strained, where it’s harder to live healthily and job prospects are rubbish.

Children are living with no permanent home in our communities. Picture: Shutterstock.

In Perth, you can expect to live 100 days like this – it takes just over 3 months before a family is suitably housed there.

In Angus its 154 days, and in Fife, it’s a whopping 220 days like this.

Dundee City Council says “hold my coat” though. The average wait for a family with a child to be suitably housed in Dundee is a scandalous 285 days.

Let me put it another way, if a child in Dundee became homeless tomorrow, they wouldn’t have a house to live in until Boxing Day. Why?

Because we aren’t building nearly enough homes and we haven’t been building enough for a very long time. Not in Dundee and not anywhere else for that matter either.

Councils fall short on housebuilding promises

Dundee City Council had a house building plan called it’s “Strategic Housing Investment Plan” – it promised to build 1,655 affordable and social homes between 2016 and 2021.

It actually built 592. That’s over 1,000 homes short of the promises made.

The plan for 2022–2027 promises just 936 homes and that council report that was approved in November 2021 is stacked with reasons why it might not be achieved.

The cost of building houses is without question rising, borrowing is more expensive, raw materials are exposed to rising inflation, energy efficiency targets drive up the unitary costs as building standards change.

All of this is legitimate, but it does not escape the reality that Dundee, and Scotland more generally, is in the midst of a housing crisis and children are bearing the brunt of that pain right now.

So far from lining up next to pot holes and pointing angrily for your vote, I’m desperate to see council candidates, leaders and political parties make the case for serious investment in social housing this May.

Every single councillor who wants to tackle child poverty and is committed to ensuring ever child has the best possible chance in life should start out by making a case for them to have a safe and secure home.

7,500 children are living without that in Scotland right this second and far too many of them will still be in that position at Christmas unless building homes gets the political attention it so clearly deserves.

