JIM SPENCE: Journalists are crucial – in spite of all their bad press

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Journalists are crucial – in spite of all their bad press

By Jim Spence
June 14 2022, 2.58pm Updated: June 14 2022, 4.45pm
Post Thumbnail

‘Lessons will be learned’ and ‘we will learn from this’ have become Alice in Wonderland phrases meaning the exact opposite of what they say.

When you hear them uttered it’s a guarantee that absolutely nothing will change.

From Boris Johnson’s Tories and partygate, to Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish Government ferry fiasco, ‘lessons will be learned’ is becoming code for ‘We’ll sweep this under the carpet at the first opportunity’.

Ensuring that these phrases start to earn their corn is why accurate and fearless journalism is more important than ever.

Journalists get a bad press these days but good ones are required to hold to account those in positions of power and influence who think they can hide inconvenient and troubling facts in the file marked ‘No action required’.

Over the years we’ve seen many in authority promise sweeping reforms after tragedies and cock ups, only for things to stay exactly the same.

From politicians to social work to health boards and others, those whose minor talents are often in inverse proportion to their major salaries must be accountable.

Too many in authority remain insouciant in addressing issues of incompetence.

They seldom actually show that they’ve learned any lessons from their indolence or inadequacies.

Every establishment wraps a protective blanket around itself in the face of threats to its reputation, but nothing threatens to unravel that cover like the truth.

That’s why journalists who gnaw at stories like a dog with a bone are crucial.

Bald statements can’t be taken at face value

In football journalism, where I’ve made my living for many years since switching career from law lecturing, the changing nature of the game as a business instead of a sport has seen a harsher scrutiny in the relationships between those reporting on it and those running it.

A former Dundee FC board member Calum Melville who was rumoured to be investing £1.6 million in the club once phoned me to say my television report of his worth was short by £20 million.

He claimed a Newspaper Rich list gave the figure as £120 million so could I correct my story.

Soon afterwards he quit Dens, and the club who’d been relying on his promised financial backing, which failed to materialise, subsequently went into administration.

Dens Park Stadium. Photo: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

In football, journalists have tended to build very personal relationships, but we’ve too often given owners and clubs the benefit of the doubt in assuming they’re fully transparent in their dealings with us.

Football club ownership is of course a peculiar business where the braggadocio – of almost always men – often highlights ambitions which overleap abilities.

The Melville incident was a salutary lesson that from whichever source, bald statements can’t be taken at face value.

Years after leaving Dens he was evicted from a luxury home in Gleneagles and declared bankrupt.

Journalism is more important than ever

Like football, politics is also full of idle bragging and credit claimed for achievements which belong to others.

Jim Spence on a podcast. Photo: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Jim Spence on a podcast. Photo: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Most folk are too busy with their daily grind and haven’t the time to check who did what and said what in the dim and distant past.

That’s why solid journalism is needed without fear or favour to rigorously examine assertions and claims.

At a time when journalism is under real pressure with jobs being lost countrywide it’s never been more important that folk in positions of authority are held to account.

George Orwell said: “Journalism is printing what someone else doesn’t want printed. Everything else is public relations.”

It’s easy to knock the trade and like any other profession there are good and bad operators, but someone is needed to check meticulously the claims of those who are frugal with the truth.

The job isn’t without its challenges; threats and abuse are a hazard even for simply asking questions which some folk don’t want aired.

Journalism is printing what someone else doesn’t want printed. Everything else is public relations.”

George Orwell

In 2013, I found that to my cost when a group of Rangers fans demanded that the BBC discipline me for a question I’d asked while presenting a radio show about the club’s liquidation.

The matter went to the BBC Trust in London, who cleared me, but a vicious online campaign followed and at one stage I was accosted near my home by a politely spoken well dressed but very angry fan.

I was brought up in one of Dundee’s hardier housing schemes where ‘pistols at dawn’ wasn’t standard operating procedure, so instead I offered him the time honoured alternative of ‘jaikits aff’, whereupon his aggressive bravado disappeared quicker than Harry Houdini’s handcuffs.

Journalists cut through the PR spin

Journalists are not a special breed, but they perform an important role in an age of misinformation and disinformation.

With so many avenues now open for spreading half truths and propaganda it’s vital that trustworthy broadcasters and print journalists pursue facts relentlessly and ask pertinent questions.

Between cutbacks, a 24-hour news cycle, and barely regulated social media, there are less resources and time to do the job.

Despite those pressures though there are still plenty in the trade endeavouring to live up to Orwell’s mantra and cut through the PR spin to ensure that when those in authority promise that ‘Lessons will be learned’, the phrase means more than just a hollow soundbite.

Read more from Jim Spence

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]