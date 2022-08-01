COURIER OPINION: Perthshire man Colin Craig’s story of survival shows why mental health support is vital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The stigmas that prevented many people from talking about their mental health and wellbeing – and seeking support – have now, thankfully, largely been consigned to the dustbin of history.

But there is still much more to be done to ensure those who are isolated and troubled get the help they so desperately need.

People like Perthshire man Colin Craig are testament to how lives can turn around if the right support is made available.

The former squaddie was at an incredibly low ebb in his life when he made contact with the Stephen Lyon Organisation – a group set up following the death by suicide of 21-year-old Stephen Lyon in 2020.

Bravely, Colin will share his experience at the Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival next weekend.

The legacy of the Covid-19 pandemic on mental health is yet to be fully understood.

Experts fear it is huge and will exacerbate a public health issue which was already of crisis proportions.

With so much at stake, keeping the conversation around mental health open is vital.

Lives depend upon it.