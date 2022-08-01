COURIER OPINION: Perthshire man Colin Craig’s story of survival shows why mental health support is vital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Perthshire man Colin Craig’s story of survival shows why mental health support is vital

By The Courier
August 1 2022, 10.43am Updated: August 1 2022, 11.35am
Colin was helped by the Stephen Lyon Organisation
Colin was helped by the Stephen Lyon Organisation. Photo: Kelly McIntyre

The stigmas that prevented many people from talking about their mental health and wellbeing – and seeking support – have now, thankfully, largely been consigned to the dustbin of history.

But there is still much more to be done to ensure those who are isolated and troubled get the help they so desperately need.

People like Perthshire man Colin Craig are testament to how lives can turn around if the right support is made available.

The former squaddie was at an incredibly low ebb in his life when he made contact with the Stephen Lyon Organisation – a group set up following the death by suicide of 21-year-old Stephen Lyon in 2020.

Colin with Jackie Lyon, founder of the Stephen Lyon Organisation.
Colin with Jackie Lyon, founder of the Stephen Lyon Organisation. Photo: Kelly McIntyre

Bravely, Colin will share his experience at the Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival next weekend.

The legacy of the Covid-19 pandemic on mental health is yet to be fully understood.

Experts fear it is huge and will exacerbate a public health issue which was already of crisis proportions.

With so much at stake, keeping the conversation around mental health open is vital.

Lives depend upon it.

How a trip to the hairdresser changed Perthshire man Colin’s life

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]