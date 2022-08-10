COURIER OPINION: Few tears will be shed if Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh is never released

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh has twice demonstrated his abject disregard for the value of human life.

Twice he has visited appalling violence on women in his home city, resulting in devastating consequences for his victims.

One of those women, Anne Nicoll, is dead.

The other, Linda McDonald, continues to live with the trauma of his brutality.

The rehabilitation of offenders is a central pillar of Scotland’s justice system.

It is right that McIntosh’s case – and every other – is given due consideration through the parole process and a conclusion reached.

A hearing into McIntosh’s case has now concluded, and he will not be released from custody.

In his case, his crimes are such that it is possible – even likely – he will never be free to walk the streets again.

While he should be afforded due legal process, few tears will be shed if that proves to be the case.