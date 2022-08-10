How is Dennis the Menace phone campaign helping keep children safe?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How is Dennis the Menace phone campaign helping keep children safe?

By Gavin Harper
August 10 2022, 3.30pm
Dennis the Menace is fronting the EE campaign.
A special comic starring Dennis the Menace is behind a national campaign to educate parents on safe phone usage.

The campaign is being launched by EE through a specially-created comic strip of The Beano.

In it, Dennis and Mrs Menace show the potential perils of the online world.

They also provide parents with tips to ensure their kids stay safe and are kind online.

Dennis the Menace fronting EE campaign

The comic strip shows Dennis picking up his first phone at an EE store before getting into some characteristic scrapes by making prank calls.

It also shows the iconic comic character uploading a video of his cousin Minnie without her consent and downloading age-inappropriate apps.

Dundee contact centre staff Darien Swankie and Cheryl Dailly with the comic strip.
All of that can occur without the correct guidance.

As well as the comic strip japes, the Beano content also provides parents with useful tips and advice to help parents support their children to be a responsible online citizen and to use their phone safely.

A ‘fun and engaging’ way to teach kids

Mat Sears is director of corporate affairs at BT, owners of EE.

He said: “As a lifelong Beano fan it’s a real joy to see characters I’ve loved grapple with the same challenges every parent faces.

“From learning who to trust online through to which apps and games are safer to use, our comic strips provide parents and kids alike a fun and engaging way to learn how to safely use their phones.”

Carolyn Bunting, chief executive of Internet Matters, said: “Resources such as EE’s PhoneSmart Licence are helping to address the need for educational resources for young people and their parents.

“Even in an environment where the internet is second nature, campaigns such as this are vital in helping to increase understanding of the risks of the digital world and how to overcome them.”

It follows the installation of a giant ‘Beanotown’ sign on Dundee Law recently.

The massive "Beanotown" sign at Dundee Law.
The massive ‘Beanotown’ sign at Dundee Law.

The huge sign was a collaboration between Dundee City Council, VisitScotland, Beano and DC Thomson.

It was in place for the Summer (Bash) Streets Festival.

