How is Dennis the Menace phone campaign helping keep children safe?

A special comic starring Dennis the Menace is behind a national campaign to educate parents on safe phone usage.

The campaign is being launched by EE through a specially-created comic strip of The Beano.

In it, Dennis and Mrs Menace show the potential perils of the online world.

They also provide parents with tips to ensure their kids stay safe and are kind online.

Dennis the Menace fronting EE campaign

The comic strip shows Dennis picking up his first phone at an EE store before getting into some characteristic scrapes by making prank calls.

It also shows the iconic comic character uploading a video of his cousin Minnie without her consent and downloading age-inappropriate apps.

All of that can occur without the correct guidance.

As well as the comic strip japes, the Beano content also provides parents with useful tips and advice to help parents support their children to be a responsible online citizen and to use their phone safely.

A ‘fun and engaging’ way to teach kids

Mat Sears is director of corporate affairs at BT, owners of EE.

He said: “As a lifelong Beano fan it’s a real joy to see characters I’ve loved grapple with the same challenges every parent faces.

“From learning who to trust online through to which apps and games are safer to use, our comic strips provide parents and kids alike a fun and engaging way to learn how to safely use their phones.”

Carolyn Bunting, chief executive of Internet Matters, said: “Resources such as EE’s PhoneSmart Licence are helping to address the need for educational resources for young people and their parents.

“Even in an environment where the internet is second nature, campaigns such as this are vital in helping to increase understanding of the risks of the digital world and how to overcome them.”

It follows the installation of a giant ‘Beanotown’ sign on Dundee Law recently.

The huge sign was a collaboration between Dundee City Council, VisitScotland, Beano and DC Thomson.

It was in place for the Summer (Bash) Streets Festival.