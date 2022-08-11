NADIA El-NAKLA: Why I pity the people hanging White Lives Matter banners in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

‘White Lives Matter’, to quote the banner that appeared on the Law in Dundee this week.

Yes they do. It goes without saying.

But the reason this slogan is being used is not because white lives are under specific threat.

The reason White Lives Matter is being used is as a racist response; a counter slogan to the Black Lives Matter movement.

It is a counter movement, established by a white supremist group, against a global movement of freedom, equality and inclusivity.

The historic enslaving of black people continues to be a global shame.

Even after colonisation and slavery has been abolished, a power imbalance remains, resulting in institutionalised and structural racism.

And if you have a problem with Black Lives Matter and feel the need to say All Lives Matter or White Lives Matter then you need to look inwards and reflect on why you can’t acknowledge the struggle and inequality that exists for black people.

Whether it is educational attainment, job opportunities or political representation, black people fall behind because of decades, even centuries, of structural and institutional barriers that exist in some form to this very day.

White people can step up as allies

The BLM movement is about black people. However white people have an important role – not as victims but as allies.

As people who are willing to put their heads above the parapet and use their privilege to change the world by amplifying the voices of those who aren’t being heard.

If you also say, “well I don’t see colour”, then it ultimately means you don’t see me.

It means you only see the world through your own lens and privilege.

It may be all good and well that you “don’t see colour”. But I am afraid our institutions are not colour blind.

Stated aim is to shut down Black Lives Matter

The group White Lives Matter promotes a white supremacist worldview, advocating for raising “white racial consciousness” and the formation of “white ethnostates” in North America, Europe, and Australia.

To promote its message, it encourages pro-white activism in the form of rallies, propaganda distribution, and recruitment efforts.

The US WLM co-founder Rebecca Barnette has said:

“What happens to blacks in this country at the hand of law enforcement is none of our concern … other than to prepare to restore order and rebuild our neighborhoods taking back our lands one community at a time.

“When the enemy destroys.. we guard our town borders and make our homes white and great again… Do not allow our lands to turn into Haiti… time to shut the savage beasts down. Shut down Black Lives Matter.”

White Lives Matter slogans have no place in Dundee

I was in two minds about writing this piece because I do not want to give this racist group any oxygen.

But at the same time, its important to call it out wherever we see it.

Those who are placing these White Lives Matter banners across Dundee do not have my upset or my hurt, they have my pity.

I can only imagine the mindset of a person who looks at a global movement which fights against the unjustifiable murders of black people by the police and strives to eradicate racism – and yet somehow finds themselves as the victim.

This is not a healthy and compassionate outlook.

In this situation, the victimisation of the self is racist, self-indulgent and selfish.

The invisible, cowardly folk putting up these White Lives Matter banners in Dundee do make me feel sad.

I believe members of supremacist groups are sad, angry people.

As a psychotherapist, I can see their inner child screaming out for a hug, craving some love.

As a person of colour, I think white supremist groups are dangerous and stomach churning.

And as a local councillor I believe this group is made up of a small number of individuals and that we, as a city, will not allow their hate.

We stand united against racism.

And we will continue to be the welcoming city that I was born and raised in.

Nadia El-Nakla is an SNP councillor for the West End ward on Dundee City Council. She is also the council’s equalities spokesperson.