Anger at ‘White Lives Matter’ banner on Dundee Law

By Poppy Watson
August 8 2022, 4.01pm Updated: August 8 2022, 4.22pm
White Lives Matter banner on Dundee Law.
A ‘White Lives Matter’ banner displayed at Dundee Law has sparked sadness and anger, with city leaders saying racism deniers will not be tolerated.

The sign was erected at the landmark on Sunday and has already been removed.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said he was “saddened” to see the slogan in the city and elsewhere in Scotland.

It follows a spate of similar incidents in Glasgow last week, which saw banners reading ‘White Lives Matter’ placed on well-known statues around the city centre.

Mr Alexander said on Monday: “Council officers have checked the site and I am relieved there is no trace remaining of this banner.

“I am saddened to see these slogans appearing at prominent locations in Scotland.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.

“It is an attempt most often by the far-right to trivialise, excuse and ignore the discrimination, hate and violence endured by people of colour.

“Our city is a welcoming and tolerant place and that is something that the people of Dundee are proud of.”

Racism ‘not tolerated’ in Dundee

It is believed that the sign was erected as a counter-response to the Black Lives Matter movement – a worldwide campaign for racial equality.

Nadia El-Nakla, the council’s equalities spokesperson, said: “No one has said white lives don’t matter.

“The conversation right now is specifically about black lives because since colonisation until present day, black people have been tortured, enslaved, abused and killed by white people.”

Nadia El-Nakla.

She added: “Until systematic racism is dismantled, and it is no longer dismissed, then the activism of the Black Lives Matter movement will continue.

“Denying racism and hijacking an anti-racist movement is racist and calculated.

“It will not be tolerated in Dundee.”

Daniel Roberts, from Wormit Bay in Fife, tweeted a picture of the offensive banner on Sunday.

He told the Courier: “It detracts from Black Lives Matter.

“I like to think Dundee is a welcoming city and I can imagine its growing BAME [black and minority ethnic] community could feel unwelcome or indeed threatened just knowing that people like this exist.

“Surely this must be some sort of crime?”

The 28-year-old added: “White people are privileged – why do they think their lives don’t matter?

“[The people behind this] are a rather unsettling bunch by the sound of them.

“Imagine being pro white in 2022.”

Banner should be a warning to all, says anti-racist group

Stand Up to Racism Scotland also slammed the banner.

Talat Ahmed, convenor of the charity, said: “The appearance of a banner with the message ‘white lives matter’ in Dundee should be a warning for all anti-racists.

“The growing activity of far-right groups in Scotland underscores the importance of always remaining vigilant against the threat of fascism.

“The far-right in Scotland is small and demoralised, but only because their attempts to regroup in the last decade have been thwarted by consistent anti-fascist mobilisation.”

Police Scotland confirmed the banner has not been reported to them.

