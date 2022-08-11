Son of missing Andy Bonnes makes heartfelt plea for dad’s return after CCTV shows taxi trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Son of missing Andy Bonnes makes heartfelt plea for dad’s return after CCTV shows taxi trip

By Neil Henderson
August 11 2022, 4.18pm Updated: August 11 2022, 5.24pm
Gordon Bonnes with his father, Andy who is still missing.
Gordon Bonnes with his father, Andy who is still missing.

The son of missing Fife man Andy Bonnes says he fears the last possible sighting of his dad was a false alarm.

Gordon Bonnes has made a heartfelt plea for his dad to get in touch, as concern for his safety grows.

The 57-year-old has been missing since leaving his Lundin Links home on August 2.

Andy is popular in the village and is best known as the owner of Andy’s store.

He left his home in a black Ford Focus with registration number DF13 ONC.

Andy was last seen wearing a black jacket and a black Lundin Links Bowling Club baseball cap with the club’s logo.

A number of possible sightings of missing Andy Bonnes

Despite an ongoing police investigation and several appeals for information, Andy has not returned home.

Gordon, as a youngster with his dad.

Speaking to The Courier, Gordon made the heartfelt plea to his dad to get in touch.

He said: “We urge him to make contact by whatever means available, just so family and friends know he is okay.

“I just want to say to him what he told me many times over the years – everything is fixable.

“Whatever might have happened or however he may be feeling, we just want to know he is safe and we want to see him return home.

“It doesn’t matter what may have happened, anything can be put right.

“He left without his mobile phone so may have wanted to take off without having people contact him.”

Gordon, 23, who moved away from Fife last year, said there was nothing in the lead up to suggest why his father disappeared.

He says it is completely out of character for his dad to go away and that it has never happened before.

Gordon has been in regular contact with police since his dad went missing and said there is evidence to suggest he will return home at some point.

He said: “My dad was seen in the Platform 5 pub in Edinburgh and CCTV capturing him boarding a train at Haymarket a short time later.

“He was then seen getting off at Inverkeithing and getting into a taxi.

“I understand police have also traced the taxi driver but I don’t know any more at this stage.

“Despite moving away I’ve kept in touch [with dad].

“We’ve only met up four or five times but I’ve spoken to him every week about the football as we are both Motherwell fans.”

Support from the footballing community

Gordon, who produces a weekly Motherwell FC blog, has been heartened by support shown across the footballing community.

He said: “The support shown from fans of all colours has been particularly comforting and also a huge help in publicising the appeal to find my dad.

“Only last night, Alan Burrows, chief executive at Motherwell FC, has contacted me to ask if I can supply any graphics of my dad so they can be shared across the club’s social media.”

“It’s the generosity and support like that which has been particularly heartening during this difficult and dark period.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]