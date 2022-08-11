Son of missing Andy Bonnes makes heartfelt plea for dad’s return after CCTV shows taxi trip

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The son of missing Fife man Andy Bonnes says he fears the last possible sighting of his dad was a false alarm.

Gordon Bonnes has made a heartfelt plea for his dad to get in touch, as concern for his safety grows.

The 57-year-old has been missing since leaving his Lundin Links home on August 2.

Andy is popular in the village and is best known as the owner of Andy’s store.

He left his home in a black Ford Focus with registration number DF13 ONC.

Andy was last seen wearing a black jacket and a black Lundin Links Bowling Club baseball cap with the club’s logo.

A number of possible sightings of missing Andy Bonnes

Despite an ongoing police investigation and several appeals for information, Andy has not returned home.

Speaking to The Courier, Gordon made the heartfelt plea to his dad to get in touch.

He said: “We urge him to make contact by whatever means available, just so family and friends know he is okay.

“I just want to say to him what he told me many times over the years – everything is fixable.

“Whatever might have happened or however he may be feeling, we just want to know he is safe and we want to see him return home.

“It doesn’t matter what may have happened, anything can be put right.

“He left without his mobile phone so may have wanted to take off without having people contact him.”

Gordon, 23, who moved away from Fife last year, said there was nothing in the lead up to suggest why his father disappeared.

He says it is completely out of character for his dad to go away and that it has never happened before.

MISSING PERSON -RENEWED APPEAL Andy Bonnes (57) reported missing from Lundin Links on 02/08 is believed to have been in Edinburgh & Inverkeithing area on Thurs 4th August. Andy was last wearing a black jacket and black baseball cap as per the attached image. RT please. pic.twitter.com/wEQmDjDGDi — Levenmouth Police (@LevenmouthPol) August 8, 2022

Gordon has been in regular contact with police since his dad went missing and said there is evidence to suggest he will return home at some point.

He said: “My dad was seen in the Platform 5 pub in Edinburgh and CCTV capturing him boarding a train at Haymarket a short time later.

“He was then seen getting off at Inverkeithing and getting into a taxi.

“I understand police have also traced the taxi driver but I don’t know any more at this stage.

“Despite moving away I’ve kept in touch [with dad].

“We’ve only met up four or five times but I’ve spoken to him every week about the football as we are both Motherwell fans.”

Support from the footballing community

Gordon, who produces a weekly Motherwell FC blog, has been heartened by support shown across the footballing community.

He said: “The support shown from fans of all colours has been particularly comforting and also a huge help in publicising the appeal to find my dad.

“Only last night, Alan Burrows, chief executive at Motherwell FC, has contacted me to ask if I can supply any graphics of my dad so they can be shared across the club’s social media.”

“It’s the generosity and support like that which has been particularly heartening during this difficult and dark period.”