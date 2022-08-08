Police renew appeal to trace missing Fife man, 57, after potential sightings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A renewed appeal has been launched to trace a missing man after two potential sightings.

Andy Bonnes, from Lundin Links, disappeared last Tuesday, sparking a police search.

The 57-year-old left his home in a black Ford Focus vehicle, registration number DF13 ONC.

Now police say there have been two potential sightings of Mr Bonnes in Inverkeithing, and Edinburgh on Thursday.

Missing Andy Bonnes was last seen in Lundin Links

Officers investigating the disappearance say Mr Bonnes was last seen wearing a black jacket and a black Lundin Links Bowling Club baseball cap.

MISSING PERSON -RENEWED APPEAL Andy Bonnes (57) reported missing from Lundin Links on 02/08 is believed to have been in Edinburgh & Inverkeithing area on Thurs 4th August. Andy was last wearing a black jacket and black baseball cap as per the attached image. RT please. pic.twitter.com/wEQmDjDGDi — Levenmouth Police (@LevenmouthPol) August 8, 2022

Since his disappearance last week his family have also been appealing for information on social media.

A police spokesperson said: “Andy Bonnes, 57, reported missing from Lundin Links on August 2 is believed to have been in Edinburgh and Inverkeithing area on August 4.

“Andy was last wearing a black jacket and black baseball cap.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.