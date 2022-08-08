Police renew appeal to trace missing Fife man, 57, after potential sightings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police renew appeal to trace missing Fife man, 57, after potential sightings

By James Simpson
August 8 2022, 7.09pm Updated: August 8 2022, 7.33pm
Andy Bonnes has not been seen since Tuesday morning.
A renewed appeal has been launched to trace a missing man after two potential sightings.

Andy Bonnes, from Lundin Links, disappeared last Tuesday, sparking a police search.

The 57-year-old left his home in a black Ford Focus vehicle, registration number DF13 ONC.

Now police say there have been two potential sightings of Mr Bonnes in Inverkeithing,  and Edinburgh on Thursday.

Missing Andy Bonnes was last seen in Lundin Links

Officers investigating the disappearance say Mr Bonnes was last seen wearing a black jacket and a black Lundin Links Bowling Club baseball cap.

Since his disappearance last week his family have also been appealing for information on social media.

A police spokesperson said: “Andy Bonnes, 57, reported missing from Lundin Links on August 2 is believed to have been in Edinburgh and Inverkeithing area on August 4.

“Andy was last wearing a black jacket and black baseball cap.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland?

