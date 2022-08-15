COURIER OPINION: Perthshire Pride was a reminder that trans abuse is never acceptable

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The colourful, happy scenes from Perthshire Pride over the weekend couldn’t help but warm the heart.

Thousands took to the streets to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community and the myriad issues that members continue to face.

Hollywood actor Alan Cumming – who was born and raised in Tayside – was guest-of-honour for Pride 2022, following in the footsteps of fellow screen and stage legend Sir Ian McKellen.

But in this supposedly enlightened day and age, it is sad that Pride cannot just be a celebration.

Cumming used his platform to raise the terrible treatment meted out to some members of the trans community.

He was right to call it out.

Abuse is abuse and it is never justifiable.