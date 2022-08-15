COURIER OPINION: Perthshire Pride was a reminder that trans abuse is never acceptable By The Courier August 15 2022, 10.52am Updated: August 15 2022, 12.02pm 1 Perth Operatic Society member Bekki Mackenzie participating in the pride march. Photo: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The colourful, happy scenes from Perthshire Pride over the weekend couldn’t help but warm the heart. Thousands took to the streets to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community and the myriad issues that members continue to face. Hollywood actor Alan Cumming – who was born and raised in Tayside – was guest-of-honour for Pride 2022, following in the footsteps of fellow screen and stage legend Sir Ian McKellen. Perthshire Pride 2022 includes a march from the South Inch car park to Horsecross Plaza. Picture: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media But in this supposedly enlightened day and age, it is sad that Pride cannot just be a celebration. Cumming used his platform to raise the terrible treatment meted out to some members of the trans community. He was right to call it out. Abuse is abuse and it is never justifiable. Alan Cumming admits being ‘scared for trans rights’ in powerful Perthshire Pride address Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Opinion Bad optics or progressive move? Alistair Heather and Jennifer Hale go head to head… 0 STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't… 0 JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz's freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours… 0 COURIER OPINION: Truss and Sunak's Perth showdown must address this grim cost of living… 0 ANDREW BATCHELOR: Ten years ago I was starting high school in Dundee - here's… 0 CHRIS BIRT: Welcome to Perth Truss and Sunak - now when will you start… 0 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: My daughter went on holiday - and I went to pieces 0 COURIER OPINION: Sturgeon Forfar visit spelled out need for urgency on cost of living… 1 LYNNE HOGGAN: Kevin took his own life - I can't help him now but… 0 NADIA El-NAKLA: Why I pity the people hanging White Lives Matter banners in Dundee 0 More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…