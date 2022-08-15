ANDREW BATCHELOR: Ten years ago I was starting high school in Dundee – here’s the advice I wish I’d had then

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s 10 years this week since I started high school and my life has taken me in directions I couldn’t have imagined back then.

There will be lots of young people thinking about their own paths this week as the schools go back for the new term.

Others will be wondering what lies ahead after they got their exam results last week.

Some of them might feel nervous about what’s ahead.

But I hope my own experience shows that when it comes to education and career choices there really is no wrong path.

My time in school was interesting – much of it enjoyable but much of it difficult too.

My favourite subject was modern studies.

But I struggled at maths as a result of my dyscalculia – a specific and persistent difficulty in understanding numbers.

I’d already launched the Dundee Culture social media account by the time I was in high school and I always thought I would have a career in computing or media.

But every time exams came up, my anxiety grew, and I thought I would fail them all.

I worked hard at getting a Higher in modern studies. And I excelled in my prelim but when it came to the proper exam, I was overwhelmed and could not finish it.

I did appeal successfully though. And I left school with a combined total of 10 qualifications, mostly National 4s, ranging from graphic communication to media, modern studies to administration and IT.

For me, advice and support was key to starting out after high school

After leaving school, I applied for several modern apprenticeships in computing and social media.

I was unsuccessful each time.

I applied for jobs with cultural organisations in Dundee and failed to get a job interview.

So I did some volunteering and took advice from the Dundee Employment Unit on what directions to take next.

A year after leaving school, I met my mentor Irene Duncan who is fantastic.

Irene’s knowledge has helped me learn so many things and I am lucky to have her.

Career paths don’t have to go in straight lines

Looking back on the 10 years since I started high school, I’m surprised by where I am now.

I’m running Dundee Culture – one of the largest social media platforms in my home city.

I’m working for Dundee Heritage Trust as a digital content officer.

And I’m writing a weekly column in the local paper.

😱 Fun fact, work on the @VADundee started on the SAME DAY Dundee Culture started. Good to know that both share the same anniversary! #DundeeCultureDay pic.twitter.com/R0pKvEYLNp — Dundee Culture (@DundeeCulture) August 12, 2022

I never imagined I’d be doing any of these things when I started out in first year.

And I do not know what the future holds – but that is exciting.

Because I’ve already learned that life can take you in unexpected directions.

And you might end up doing something that you love.

Advice for anyone starting high school – or starting over

If I had to give any advice to a young person starting high school for the first time, I would say take one day at a time.

Each day is unique.

And it won’t always be easy.

But there are always people who will look out for you, from your family to the friends you haven’t made yet and, of course, your teachers.

And to those who are older and are thinking of a career change, the same applies.

There is plenty of time to study and learn. And there are many options and routes to take to where you want to be.

Lastly, and probably most importantly, be kind to others and to yourself.

At the end of the day, there really is no wrong path.