COURIER OPINION: French-owned Seagreen windfarm shows why Sturgeon must act on Scotland’s energy crisis

By The Courier
August 24 2022, 12.39pm Updated: August 24 2022, 1.18pm
First power has been generated at Seagreen wind farm off the Angus coast, Scotland's largest offshore wind farm.

Households across the country are bracing themselves for the coming storm of energy price rises.

As the grip of the general cost-of-living crisis gets ever firmer, the prospect of yet another massive hike in the costs of heating a home are causing fear and alarm for all but the most privileged and affluent.

The crisis was front and centre yesterday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sat down with business and third-sector leaders with the hope of plotting a way through the coming winter for tens of thousands of hard-pressed families.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon chairs the Scottish energy summit at Bute House in Edinburgh to discuss what can be done to mitigate the impact of soaring energy bills. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

One of the great issues around the energy crisis is the lack of control or even influence that the Scottish and UK governments have over wholesale prices.

When you are a buyer in a global market there is no easy – or inexpensive – way of ameliorating the costs faced.

That is why a development in the North Sea this week is so important.

Could Seagreen’s Angus wind farm help solve the energy crisis?

On Monday the first electricity was generated from the Seagreen wind farm off Angus.

It is a multi-billion-pound development that will eventually produce enough power for 1.6 million homes.

As a technical achievement it is hugely impressive and it could be part of the solution to the energy crisis.

There is, however, a drawback.

Enormous substation base installed at Seagreen wind farm. Photo: SSE Renewables

Seagreen, a private development in Scottish waters, is majority French owned following a sale in 2020.

But private business which has shareholder return as a priority will always follow the money, where a longer-term view might be the better strategic play.

Nicola Sturgeon has talked in recent days about renationalising the energy companies to reassert control and take a major step towards tackling the energy crisis.

That is a radical step.

But with more than a third of Scottish households estimated to be in fuel poverty this winter, perhaps radical is what is needed.

