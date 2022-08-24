SEAN O’NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Popular TV shows can often spark unexpected trends.

In the 90’s we had ‘The Rachel’ haircut. Made famous by Jennifer Aniston in Friends it is now considered a more friendly predecessor to ‘The Karen’.

Or more recently there was Peaky Blinders – a TV show which inspired a large number of men who were not Cillian Murphy to dress like they were Cillian Murphy in the TV show Peaky Blinders.

And now it seems the almost inevitable announcement that Big Brother will return to our screens has had its own ripple effect.

Seemingly inspired by the TV show in which people are forced to leave a house against their will, certain landlords in Tayside have decided to have a go at evicting their longstanding tenants.

This month the National Trust for Scotland attempted to evict couple Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter from their home of 18 years in Dunkeld.

Barely a week later and Elaine Harvey told The Courier that Morris Leslie Property Ltd was evicting her from her home between Alyth and Kirriemuir after 10 years.

Thankfully for Chris and Scott, NTS has now relented and will allow the couple to stay in their home.

However, the charity only changed its mind after a large community fightback involving tenants’ union Living Rent.

In Elaine’s case, her future living situation remains extremely uncertain.

No-fault evictions are unfair

In both examples, NTS and Morris Leslie are totally within their rights to evict the tenants.

Even with new laws introduced in 2017 by the Scottish Government to protect tenants’ rights, many still find themselves in outdated agreements or falling foul of exceptions to the new legislation.

This must mean that legislation does not go far enough – especially for long-term renters who signed contracts pre-2017.

They can become victims of no-fault evictions – where landlords simply remove tenants without reason.

How anyone can be removed from their home after 10 or 18 years with no recourse is staggering.

Especially in the times we unfortunately inhabit.

Elaine, Chris and Scott all raised concerns about where they would be able to live if evicted.

Chris and Scott would have been left with no choice but to leave their community of 30 years.

Elaine says she has looked but cannot afford the current market prices of £800 a month.

Landlords profit from renters

And why should they have to?

Why should they be forced to pay for our failings on housing? For a system in which landlords buy up properties for profit.

The profit is being made from those who cannot afford to buy.

And they cannot afford to buy, of course, because landlords have bought up multiple properties.

And they rent those surplus properties to tenants for extortionate rates.

So the tenant cannot save for a deposit.

And so they rent.

And so it continues.

Until finally a tenant faces eviction from their home of 18 years through absolutely no fault of their own.

No-fault evictions don’t belong in a system that’s working. A system that is fair.

Like Big Brother, they should be a thing of the past.