SEAN O’NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

SEAN O’NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis

By Sean O'Neil
August 24 2022, 3.00pm Updated: August 24 2022, 3.42pm
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.

Popular TV shows can often spark unexpected trends.

In the 90’s we had ‘The Rachel’ haircut. Made famous by Jennifer Aniston in Friends it is now considered a more friendly predecessor to ‘The Karen’.

Or more recently there was Peaky Blinders – a TV show which inspired a large number of men who were not Cillian Murphy to dress like they were Cillian Murphy in the TV show Peaky Blinders.

And now it seems the almost inevitable announcement that Big Brother will return to our screens has had its own ripple effect.

Seemingly inspired by the TV show in which people are forced to leave a house against their will, certain landlords in Tayside have decided to have a go at evicting their longstanding tenants.

This month the National Trust for Scotland attempted to evict couple Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter from their home of 18 years in Dunkeld.

Barely a week later and Elaine Harvey told The Courier that Morris Leslie Property Ltd was evicting her from her home between Alyth and Kirriemuir after 10 years.

Thankfully for Chris and Scott, NTS has now relented and will allow the couple to stay in their home.

However, the charity only changed its mind after a large community fightback involving tenants’ union Living Rent.

In Elaine’s case, her future living situation remains extremely uncertain.

No-fault evictions are unfair

In both examples, NTS and Morris Leslie are totally within their rights to evict the tenants.

Even with new laws introduced in 2017 by the Scottish Government to protect tenants’ rights, many still find themselves in outdated agreements or falling foul of exceptions to the new legislation.

This must mean that legislation does not go far enough – especially for long-term renters who signed contracts pre-2017.

They can become victims of no-fault evictions – where landlords simply remove tenants without reason.

Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter. Photo: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

How anyone can be removed from their home after 10 or 18 years with no recourse is staggering.

Especially in the times we unfortunately inhabit.

Elaine, Chris and Scott all raised concerns about where they would be able to live if evicted.

Chris and Scott would have been left with no choice but to leave their community of 30 years.

Elaine says she has looked but cannot afford the current market prices of £800 a month.

Landlords profit from renters

And why should they have to?

Why should they be forced to pay for our failings on housing? For a system in which landlords buy up properties for profit.

The profit is being made from those who cannot afford to buy.

And they cannot afford to buy, of course, because landlords have bought up multiple properties.

Elaine Harvey is being told to leave her house of 10 years because the landlord wants to install holiday lodges. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

And they rent those surplus properties to tenants for extortionate rates.

So the tenant cannot save for a deposit.

And so they rent.

And so it continues.

Until finally a tenant faces eviction from their home of 18 years through absolutely no fault of their own.

No-fault evictions don’t belong in a system that’s working. A system that is fair.

Like Big Brother, they should be a thing of the past.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Finland PM Sanna Marin is at the centre of a media storm after a leaked video showed her dancing with friends. Roni Rekomaa/Shutterstock.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why shouldn't politicians go clubbing? And would anyone care if she wasn't…
0
Male role models can make all the difference.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: It's up to us men to steer our boys out of harm's…
0
First power has been generated at Seagreen wind farm off the Angus coast, Scotland's largest offshore wind farm.
COURIER OPINION: French-owned Seagreen windfarm shows why Sturgeon must act on Scotland's energy crisis
0
Connor Collins broke a police officer's ankle in a brutal attack.
JIM SPENCE: Forfar thug's sentence for police officer attack shows danger of soft touch…
0
Writing a bucket list? Get in the bin.
JACQ KELLY: Write a bucket list? I really can't be bothered
0
The Edinburgh bin strike took the shine off a day out from Dundee.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Bin strike spoiled our Edinburgh visit - can Dundee avoid the chaos?
0
Val Cooper, 69, treasurer and bar convener at RBLS Montrose, following the break-in.
COURIER OPINION: Montrose Royal British Legion raid has devastated members
0
Crowds poured onto the streets for the Marvellous Marble Guinness World Record attempt as part of the Summer (Bash) Streets Festival. Alan Richardson.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: What Dundee needs now is an international arts festival to rival the…
3
We’d all love to meet the love of our lives in a more romantic way, but dating apps like Tinder are the new norm.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Happy birthday Tinder - you've changed the dating game forever
0
Ukrainian refugee Mykola Kartavtseva and his family escaped Ukraine and made their way to a family members house in Cardenden. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
COURIER OPINION: Ukrainian refugees' terrifying escape to Fife shows why we cannot turn away…
0

More from The Courier

Finland PM Sanna Marin is at the centre of a media storm after a leaked video showed her dancing with friends. Roni Rekomaa/Shutterstock.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why shouldn't politicians go clubbing? And would anyone care if she wasn't…
0
Post Thumbnail
What it's like to get a smear test - and how it protects against…
Male role models can make all the difference.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: It's up to us men to steer our boys out of harm's…
0
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
0
missing man Michael Meehan
Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport
0