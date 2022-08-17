‘Power to the people’: Charity U-turn on Dunkeld eviction after community fightback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Power to the people’: Charity U-turn on Dunkeld eviction after community fightback

By Sean O'Neil
August 17 2022, 5.39pm Updated: August 17 2022, 6.14pm
Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter
Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter

A Dunkeld couple cried “power to the people” after forcing the National Trust for Scotland to U-turn on plans to evict them from their home of 18 years.

Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter were told by the conservation charity in May that they were being evicted from their upstairs flat so that repair works could be carried out.

The pair would have been forced to leave their community of 30 years as rental prices in the area far exceed what they currently pay.

After discussions with the charity, in which The Trust refused to rehome them temporarily, the couple were left with no choice but to turn to tenants’ union Living Rent.

Achieved through collective action

On Friday, Living Rent organised a day of action in Dunkeld, supported by the local community, and an open letter was delivered to NTS.

On Tuesday evening, after 13 weeks of telling Chris and Scott they would be evicted, the charity backed down from their position.

Living Rent held a day of action in Dunkeld to support Chris and Scott

Chris believes the U-turn is an example of what can be achieved through collective action.

She said: “Eviction destroys lives.

“This whole experience has been horrendous.

“The prospect of losing our home left me really struggling at times, it was the support of Scott, our families, our friends, our wonderful community and Living Rent that got me through this.”

The tenant hopes to continue working with Living Rent to ensure others are not put in the same position they were.

Tenants want change at charity

The contract that many NTS tenants remain on is the outdated Short Term Tenancies agreement.

A new policy was introduced in 2017 by the Scottish Government to help protect tenants like Chris and Scott – but NTS refused to bring them over to the new type of contract.

The couple would now like to see these protections rolled out for themselves and others.

“I hope that the NTS make changes to ensure that no other tenants are made to experience the same,” said Chris.

“We plan to continue to work with both Living Rent and the community to ensure greater protection for everyone who lives here in the future.

“We have shown what direct, collective action can achieve.

Dunkeld evicted NTS
Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter outside their Dunkeld home

“We hope that we can continue to work together with the NTS, in good faith, in the future to ensure the voices of our community are heard and respected.

“Power to the people.”

Questions remain

Scott believes that questions still remain over how the eviction reached the stage where collective action was needed to overturn the decision.

He said: “The NTS have put us through 13 weeks of unnecessary stress and worry and have now reverted to the original position of monitoring the cracks.

“There remain questions to be answered about the way in which this situation was escalated by NTS.

“We look forward to receiving a commitment, and timeline, to being able to stay in our home.”

Community reaction

Chris and Scott received a huge amount of local support in their fight to stay in their home with neighbours and politicians criticising the charity’s stance.

To go with story by Sean O?Neil. Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter gather with supporters and Living Rent to fight their eviction by NTS

John Ferguson, a neighbour and Living Rent Member, said: ” I’m very pleased to see this outcome of a vexing community issue.

“Evictions are never pleasant matters – especially when they are completely unfounded.”

Lachlan MacEwan, chairman of Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council said: “We are pleased to see the beginning of a resolution to this situation.

“We look forward to meeting with the NTS soon to discuss how we can work more closely with them in the future for the benefit of the Dunkeld and Birnam community.”

What NTS said about U-turn

The Trust say they will now allow Chris and Scott to stay in their home until temporary accommodation becomes available.

At that point they will move the couple into that accommodation and carry out the repairs.

NTS logo on the Dunkeld building Chris and Scott live in

After the repairs are completed Chris and Scott will be able to return to their home.

Stuart Maxwell, The Trust’s regional director for Edinburgh and the East of Scotland said: “While the repairs are essential and it’s unavoidable that they must be carried out at some point, there is no immediate risk to either the tenants or the structure.

“We will therefore postpone the repairs to give the tenants time to find somewhere else to live, or we ourselves are in a position to offer a vacant property for temporary use, with the opportunity for them to return to the original tenancy once works are complete.”

Stuck in Rent: Young people fear Dundee regeneration could price them out of city

