‘Power to the people’: Charity U-turn on Dunkeld eviction after community fightback

A Dunkeld couple cried “power to the people” after forcing the National Trust for Scotland to U-turn on plans to evict them from their home of 18 years.

Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter were told by the conservation charity in May that they were being evicted from their upstairs flat so that repair works could be carried out.

The pair would have been forced to leave their community of 30 years as rental prices in the area far exceed what they currently pay.

After discussions with the charity, in which The Trust refused to rehome them temporarily, the couple were left with no choice but to turn to tenants’ union Living Rent.

Achieved through collective action

On Friday, Living Rent organised a day of action in Dunkeld, supported by the local community, and an open letter was delivered to NTS.

On Tuesday evening, after 13 weeks of telling Chris and Scott they would be evicted, the charity backed down from their position.

Chris believes the U-turn is an example of what can be achieved through collective action.

She said: “Eviction destroys lives.

“This whole experience has been horrendous.

“The prospect of losing our home left me really struggling at times, it was the support of Scott, our families, our friends, our wonderful community and Living Rent that got me through this.”

The tenant hopes to continue working with Living Rent to ensure others are not put in the same position they were.

Tenants want change at charity

The contract that many NTS tenants remain on is the outdated Short Term Tenancies agreement.

A new policy was introduced in 2017 by the Scottish Government to help protect tenants like Chris and Scott – but NTS refused to bring them over to the new type of contract.

The couple would now like to see these protections rolled out for themselves and others.

“I hope that the NTS make changes to ensure that no other tenants are made to experience the same,” said Chris.

“We plan to continue to work with both Living Rent and the community to ensure greater protection for everyone who lives here in the future.

“We have shown what direct, collective action can achieve.

“We hope that we can continue to work together with the NTS, in good faith, in the future to ensure the voices of our community are heard and respected.

“Power to the people.”

Questions remain

Scott believes that questions still remain over how the eviction reached the stage where collective action was needed to overturn the decision.

He said: “The NTS have put us through 13 weeks of unnecessary stress and worry and have now reverted to the original position of monitoring the cracks.

“There remain questions to be answered about the way in which this situation was escalated by NTS.

“We look forward to receiving a commitment, and timeline, to being able to stay in our home.”

Community reaction

Chris and Scott received a huge amount of local support in their fight to stay in their home with neighbours and politicians criticising the charity’s stance.

John Ferguson, a neighbour and Living Rent Member, said: ” I’m very pleased to see this outcome of a vexing community issue.

“Evictions are never pleasant matters – especially when they are completely unfounded.”

Lachlan MacEwan, chairman of Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council said: “We are pleased to see the beginning of a resolution to this situation.

“We look forward to meeting with the NTS soon to discuss how we can work more closely with them in the future for the benefit of the Dunkeld and Birnam community.”

What NTS said about U-turn

The Trust say they will now allow Chris and Scott to stay in their home until temporary accommodation becomes available.

At that point they will move the couple into that accommodation and carry out the repairs.

After the repairs are completed Chris and Scott will be able to return to their home.

Stuart Maxwell, The Trust’s regional director for Edinburgh and the East of Scotland said: “While the repairs are essential and it’s unavoidable that they must be carried out at some point, there is no immediate risk to either the tenants or the structure.

“We will therefore postpone the repairs to give the tenants time to find somewhere else to live, or we ourselves are in a position to offer a vacant property for temporary use, with the opportunity for them to return to the original tenancy once works are complete.”