COURIER OPINION: RWE Markinch biomass plant bosses must take wood dust concerns seriously

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: RWE Markinch biomass plant bosses must take wood dust concerns seriously

By The Courier
August 29 2022, 10.37am Updated: August 29 2022, 11.12am
Biomass plant sign in Fife.
Plant owner RWE has said it is "a proud member of the local community".

RWE’s biomass plant outside Markinch is one of the biggest of its kind in the UK.

The combined heat and power plant has an installed capacity of 55MW.

That is enough to power 100,000 homes.

Opened in 2014, it remained operational when the attached Tullis Russell paper mill closed in 2015 with a loss of more than 400 jobs.

It was at the heart of regeneration efforts led at the time by the multi-agency Fife Taskforce.

Road leading to biomass plant in centre with trees surrounding it.
The entrance to the RWE Biomass Plant, Markinch, Glenrothes. Photo: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

The plant’s link with the surrounding community is key to its history and crucial to its continuing success.

That is why it is concerning to learn that Sepa investigators found evidence of “non compliance” with rules governing dust emission during a recent inspection.

The most recent research into particulate matter – in this case wood dust – in the air is concerning.

Evidence increasingly links it to a range of harms.

People in Markinch have been left washing thick dust off their house and car windows.

Brown dust on paper cloths.
Paper cloths showing how much dust is landing on the windowsills of houses in the vicinity. Photo: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Although Sepa has not confirmed the dust came from the plant, the company’s admission that the recent hot weather contributed to the problem is also alarming.

This should not have been allowed to happen.

Plant owner RWE recently moved to tackle residents’ concerns about noise from the industrial site.

The firm said it is “a proud member of the local community”.

RWE should treat the wood dust issue with equal if not more urgent attention if they wish to continue to be considered as such.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

image features a collage of old photos in black and white and colour, showing people enjoying Hogmanay celebrations in Dundee City Square in years gone by.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: It's time to revive Hogmanay in Dundee City Square
0
photo shows a brown and white guinea pig sniffing the air.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Look at all this good news right under our noses
0
photo shows children holding up signs saying the word 'Hello' in many different languages, against a background of a Scottish saltire flag.
REBECCA BAIRD: What language do you dream in? Why every Scottish pupil deserves the…
0
Picture shows Andrew tate, a solitary young man and the logos of Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, which have banned him from their platforms
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Andrew Tate radicalised young men like me - and he won't be…
1
Refuse collector picket line.
COURIER OPINION: Tayside's striking workers got us through the pandemic - now give them…
0
A member of the public walks past a bin overflowing with litter in Victoria Street in Edinburgh city centre.
COURIER OPINION: Bin strikes have trashed Edinburgh's image - let's not subject Tayside to…
1
Finland PM Sanna Marin
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why shouldn't politicians go clubbing? And would anyone care if she wasn't…
1
Male role models can make all the difference.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: It's up to us men to steer our boys out of harm's…
0
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
2
First power has been generated at Seagreen wind farm off the Angus coast, Scotland's largest offshore wind farm.
COURIER OPINION: French-owned Seagreen windfarm shows why Sturgeon must act on Scotland's energy crisis
1

More from The Courier

Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus
0
Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia
Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee
0
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland
0
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme
Dundee construction firm McGill.
McGill: Dundee employment event offers help to redundant staff