MARTEL MAXWELL: The world seems mad but at least we have Dundee

If the range of emotions from readers’ emails in my inbox is anything to go by, there’s a general sense of unease amongst many of us.

A foreboding as we take stock of what is happening in the world and how it makes us feel.

“Never mind what kind of Summer we’ve had,” said Kathleen from Lochee, “It’s the winter of discontent we’re in for I’m worried about.”

Kathleen pointed out her electricity bill has doubled and she feels completely powerless to do anything about it.

“Then you’ve got the bin strikes, mail strikes, train strikes – even the barristers are striking. This won’t end well.”

Kathleen remembers the famous Winter of Discontent between November 1978 and February 1979 in Britain, with widespread strikes by private, and later public sector trade unions.

The similarities in the current situation cannot be ignored.

What next? Riots at music festivals? As I write, it’s just happened at Reading.

Everyone has this feeling of unease

Over on Twitter Dot Thompson didn’t agree with my thoughts on the state of Dundee streets, pointing out there were issues before the current refuse workers’ strike.

“I think your comment on Dundee’s cleanliness is seen through rose coloured glasses,” she said.

“Have you been out and about Dundee streets recently? Our streets in the schemes are filthy, Reform St even worse, but hey, go to the waterfront???”

Dot has a point. There are areas of Dundee where standards have fallen, though I’d just visited Edinburgh where bin strikes had ravaged the once pristine city.

Upon return, Dundee gleamed in comparison.

Yet a walk along Reform Street just days later was akin to the embarrassment of the capital.

The feeling of edginess – like we are teetering on the brink, biding our time – is palpable.

Every shop I visit, I ask staff if they’re feeling it – this unrest – and what they’re noticing.

Every one of them has a story to tell – of people watching what they are spending; of a fear of what’s to come.

One said she’s running at a loss for the first time in years – after paying huge energy bills and dealing with increases in what she buys from suppliers.

She is fearful there’s only so many hikes in her own prices customers will take.

Another said that while one in five or so customers would ask for a receipt before.

Now almost everyone wants to keep track of what they’re spending because – come the end of the month – there’s less and less to spare.

Connecting with someone far away made my day

The picture is not pretty – and as if reading my mind, sensing the need to lift spirits, the following email came in from Jim, from Dundee, who now lives in America.

After reading my column a few weeks back on the World Pipe Band Championship, he said he also loves hearing Highland Cathedral on bagpipes – and he’d learnt it was actually written by two German lads.

When I asked Jim more about himself he said: “I moved here to Saratoga Springs 21 years ago.

“I love it here, except there’s no Wallace’s bridies and no smokies, but at least I get the tully online. I read your column every week.”

It made my day to realise I’m connecting with someone so far away.

There’s much we place value on and feel lucky to have, that we cherish no matter what is happening around us.

Our health, friends and family are up there but there’s that unquantifiable thing of belonging to somewhere, that draws us and gives us strength.

It might be Dover or Derry depending on where your roots are but for us – and for Jim, no matter how happy he is and where he now rests his head – Dundee will always pull on his heart.

It’s the bridies and Arbroath smokies he mentions and so much more.

And never the same for any two people, depending on age and experiences.

It’s the language, humour, football teams, Beano, Tully, bakers, pubs, bingo, nightclubs, pies, rolls, jute mills – and everything else.

No matter how mad the world seems, dig deep.

We’ve still got each other and we’ve still got Dundee.