COURIER OPINION: Fife warm banks might be a lifeline – but it’s a scandal that they are needed

On numerous occasions, this newspaper has described the need for foodbanks in this country as a national scandal.

There is simply no excuse for citizens of a modern, progressive, wealthy country to be relying on handouts to put a meal on the table.

The current cost-of-living crisis is exacerbating the issue, with soaring energy costs a huge issue for tens of thousands of families.

The latest idea to help people through the coming winter is the creation of so-called “warm banks”.

These are heated public places where people can congregate during the day and save on domestic electricity bills.

Fife Council is in discussions with various groups across the region about the possibility of providing warm banks, where food and other forms of support can also be offered.

There is no doubt it could help.

But, like foodbanks, it is incredibly depressing that it may be needed in the first place.

The good intentions aside, warm banks are no more than a sticking plaster solution on a gaping wound.

The government needs to get a grip of this spiralling issue and provide proper help.

And they need to do it quickly.