COURIER OPINION: Fife warm banks might be a lifeline – but it’s a scandal that they are needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Fife warm banks might be a lifeline – but it’s a scandal that they are needed

By The Courier
September 1 2022, 10.56am Updated: September 1 2022, 1.58pm
Photo shows a gas meter.
Fife Council is among the areas looking at warm banks as a way to help residents deal with soaring fuel costs. Shutterstock.

On numerous occasions, this newspaper has described the need for foodbanks in this country as a national scandal.

There is simply no excuse for citizens of a modern, progressive, wealthy country to be relying on handouts to put a meal on the table.

The current cost-of-living crisis is exacerbating the issue, with soaring energy costs a huge issue for tens of thousands of families.

The latest idea to help people through the coming winter is the creation of so-called “warm banks”.

These are heated public places where people can congregate during the day and save on domestic electricity bills.

image shows the words 'inflation: cost of living crisis' with rising price stickers on a number of household items and a smart meter.
Are warm banks one solution to the cost of living crisis in Fife and elsewhere?

Fife Council is in discussions with various groups across the region about the possibility of providing warm banks, where food and other forms of support can also be offered.

There is no doubt it could help.

But, like foodbanks, it is incredibly depressing that it may be needed in the first place.

The good intentions aside, warm banks are no more than a sticking plaster solution on a gaping wound.

The government needs to get a grip of this spiralling issue and provide proper help.
And they need to do it quickly.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Photo shows striking refuse collectors, waving trade union banners, on a picket line in Dundee.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Those striking workers are making your life better in ways we can't…
0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Energy crisis will cause a housing disaster - this is how Scottish…
0
Protesters gather outside Ofgem to protest against the huge energy price increases. Photo: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
SEAN O'NEIL: People should not be left powerless - in agency or electricity
0
Wrestlers AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal in action at WWE Live at the Palau Sant Jordi.
ALAN GILLESPIE: I won't be Fife’s finest professional wrestler but WWE's return will bring…
0
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are in competition to become the next Conservative leader.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Perth Hustings showed Tories have not accepted Scottish self-government
1
Nicola Sturgeon has broken her promise to set up a publicly-owned energy company.
JIM SPENCE: Are the SNP just Tartan Tories in disguise?
7
Dundee city from afar with a bridge in the foreground.
MARTEL MAXWELL: The world seems mad but at least we have Dundee
0
A black car with a damaged front.
LOUISE ARROL: Death by driving offences - have your say on sentencing
0
A green bus labelled 'Barnhill' stopped in Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Xplore's Dundee bus cancellations must be solved urgently
2
image features a collage of old photos in black and white and colour, showing people enjoying Hogmanay celebrations in Dundee City Square in years gone by.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: It's time to revive Hogmanay in Dundee City Square
0

More from The Courier

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Baseball bat Picture shows; Gavin Duke. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 01/09/2022
Broughty Ferry man jailed for taking baseball bat 'on dog walk'
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee is to close
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges'
Taylor Wimpey's nearby Victoria Grange development.
Taylor Wimpey lodge appeal following Monifieth development rejection
0
The coastguard helicopter lifting the injured woman to safety. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.
Daughter walks 5 miles for help after woman falls at remote Angus beauty spot
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/02/2019 - Programme Name: Still Game S9 - TX: n/a - Episode: Still Game - Generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUSDAY 19TH FEBRUARY, 2019* Navid (SANJEEV KOHLI), Isa (JANE MCCARRY) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Alan Peebles
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Arbroath in 'People Huv Tae Know' tour
0
The Berwick Bank wind farm off the coast of Angus and FIfe could bring more than £4bn to the Scottish economy.
Huge wind farm off coast of Fife and Angus worth £4bn to economy
0