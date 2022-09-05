COURIER OPINION: Perth and Kinross child protection committee members need to show up and do the work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Perth and Kinross child protection committee members need to show up and do the work

By The Courier
September 5 2022, 11.17am Updated: September 5 2022, 12.03pm
photo shows a young boy on a swing, with the shadow of an adult looming over him.
The Perth and Kinross child protection committee makes decisions which affect some of the area's most vulnerable youngsters. Shutterstock.

There can be few greater priorities than the protection of the youngest and most vulnerable members of our society.

But that universal truth seems to be under strain in Perth and Kinross if attendance at the region’s child protection committee is anything to go by.

An investigation by this newspaper found that in 13 meetings of the group over a two-year period, apologies were given by board members almost 150 times – that is an average of more than 11 absences at every session.

While the Covid pandemic undoubtedly played a role in that attendance, senior politicians were quick to question why the board had received such scant attention.

They are right to do so.

Child protection is a ball that cannot be dropped, no matter how challenging the wider circumstances might be.

Perth and Kinross should know this all too well.

The region has been the subject of two recent and tragic cases in which young people
from the area were failed.

The public has a right to know that groups such as the Perth and Kinross child protection committee – which are supported by public funds – are fully committed to the task in hand and straining every sinew to achieve their goal.

That is surely not too much to ask, especially when that attention is needed to help children living in the most difficult of circumstances.

They deserve nothing less.

