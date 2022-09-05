COURIER OPINION: Perth and Kinross child protection committee members need to show up and do the work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There can be few greater priorities than the protection of the youngest and most vulnerable members of our society.

But that universal truth seems to be under strain in Perth and Kinross if attendance at the region’s child protection committee is anything to go by.

An investigation by this newspaper found that in 13 meetings of the group over a two-year period, apologies were given by board members almost 150 times – that is an average of more than 11 absences at every session.

While the Covid pandemic undoubtedly played a role in that attendance, senior politicians were quick to question why the board had received such scant attention.

They are right to do so.

Several members of Perth and Kinross child protection committee have repeatedly failed to show up for its meetings. One missed 12 in a row over 2 years, another was absent for 11 of them and another didn't attend 9 consecutive summits. https://t.co/E8O9tpANv0 via @thecourieruk — Calum Ross (@CalumRoss23) September 5, 2022

Child protection is a ball that cannot be dropped, no matter how challenging the wider circumstances might be.

Perth and Kinross should know this all too well.

The region has been the subject of two recent and tragic cases in which young people

from the area were failed.

The public has a right to know that groups such as the Perth and Kinross child protection committee – which are supported by public funds – are fully committed to the task in hand and straining every sinew to achieve their goal.

That is surely not too much to ask, especially when that attention is needed to help children living in the most difficult of circumstances.

They deserve nothing less.