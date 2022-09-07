ALAN RICHARDSON: End of not proven verdict can’t come soon enough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

ALAN RICHARDSON: End of not proven verdict can’t come soon enough

By Alan Richardson
September 7 2022, 11.42am Updated: September 7 2022, 12.53pm
St Andrews University student Ms M sued her rapist after the case against him was found not proven and went on to campaign for the verdict to be axed. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
St Andrews University student Ms M sued her rapist after the case against him was found not proven and went on to campaign for the verdict to be axed. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

While focus was firmly on the Scottish Government’s cost-of-living crisis measures on Tuesday, a couple of significant changes to the country’s court rooms were announced.

The Programme for Government included a Criminal Justice Bill with proposals to scrap Scotland’s unique and outdated three-verdict model.

At last, the not proven verdict – “that bastard verdict” as Sir Walter Scott would have it – appears to have had its day.

A relic of the justice system, the death sentence for Scottish juries’ third way cannot come quickly enough.

In truth, the not proven verdict actually reflects more accurately the position at the end of a trial when an accused is to be acquitted.

It literally indicates the Crown has not proved its case to the standard required.

Image shows the writer Alan Richardson, next to a quote: "A person deemed not to be guilty of a crime deserved to be labelled as such, without room for ambiguity."

Without it doing so, an accused person walks free under law.

Its effect is exactly the same as the linguistically-clearer not guilty. But it adds an unnecessary layer of confusion.

Not proven found frequently in rape cases

Too many people see the not proven verdict as a cop out. A means for a jury to acquit while leaving a stain on the character of the formerly-accused, telling them “I don’t believe you” while stopping short of actually convicting.

This is especially thought to be the case in cases of rape and sexual assault, in which the verdict is disproportionately used.

Such cases are notoriously difficult to prosecute and it is thought juries are too tempted to deliver a verdict of “not guilty but…”.

As such, it will be welcomed by groups such as Rape Crisis Scotland and others dealing with survivors of sexual abuse.

They point out not proven made up 44% of rape and attempted rape acquittals, compared with 20% for all crimes and offences, in 2019/20.

Ms M, the St Andrews University student who sued her rapist in a civil court, is among those who have campaigned for the not proven verdict to be scrapped.

However, the Scottish Government’s proposals have not been met with universal approval.

Case to retain not proven verdict doesn’t stand up

The Law Society of Scotland said it had “deep concern” the plans would increase the risk of miscarriages of justice.

The Faculty of Advocates, in its submission to the government’s consultation on the matter, also argued for its importance as a safeguard, especially when a jury can convict people of the most heinous crimes on a simple majority.

It is hard to see how this can be the case, however.

If the not proven verdict truly has the same effect as not guilty, the former is not needed.

Photo shows a sign for the High Court of Justiciary on the wall of the building in Edinburgh.
Some members of the legal profession want to keep the not proven verdict.

A person deemed not to be guilty of a crime deserves to be labelled as such, without room for ambiguity.

And speaking of ambiguity, another proposal to clamp down on the naming of complainers in sexual offence cases is long overdue.

It is too important an area to be left to convention.

Such headline-grabbers are welcome. But what was disappointing was the lack of anything addressing the ongoing crisis at the root of Scottish justice at present.

There was nothing on legal aid or the growing backlog of cases. Little to ease the mental health and drugs issues at the root of so much offending.

As such, the effectiveness of the package of measures remains decidedly not proven.

Alan Richardson is the head of The Courier’s crime and courts team.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Opinion

Photo shows Liz Truss holding a telephone receiver, while seated at a desk with a Union Jack hanging behind her.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Liz Truss needs to spend on the crisis here, not a bogus…
photo shows a young boy lying on a wooden floor, watching a tablet, with toy cars scattered around him.
MARTEL MAXWELL: The iPad turns my boys into zombies - but is the alternative…
Photo shows police officers facing up to a large crows of people on a dark street in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee paedophile anger is no excuse for vigilante justice
Post Thumbnail
COURIER OPINION: Serious questions remain for those behind Tayside period dignity crisis
photo shows an NHS Tayside sign advising people there is 'strictly no smoking in this area'
COURIER OPINION: NHS smoking ban is the right move at the right time
Dundee's Caird Hall was the backdrop for a photo shoot ahead of the Street Soccer Scotland Nations Cup event. Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Street Soccer Nations Cup is Dundee's chance to send a message of…
image shows a woman, from behind, walking through a corridor at a community building piled high with foodbank donations.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I'm volunteering at the foodbank because Tory politicians are failing at their…
photo shows a young boy on a swing, with the shadow of an adult looming over him.
COURIER OPINION: Perth and Kinross child protection committee members need to show up and…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird is missing student life - but maybe learning can continue after final bell?. Dundee University. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 2018
REBECCA BAIRD: I don't care if I've a mortgage to pay, I just want…
photo shows a sign saying 'school closed' on a school gate.
COURIER OPINION: Late notice makes Tayside school strikes tougher on pupils and parents

More from The Courier

An artist's impression of how the new Ballindean Road development will look.
New images of Dundee housing development revealed as work begins
Steven McKee, Edinburgh High Court
Fiend who promised to 'destroy' victim handed life sentence for Fife rapes
Forfar's flood clean-up continued after Tuesday's torrential storms. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Forfar flooding: Call for action after businesses deluged for second time in three years
Star midfielder Seth Patrick has left Brechin City.
Star midfielder Seth Patrick leaves Brechin City due to 'personal reasons'
The A932 in Forfar flooded.
Tayside flooding: Most roads reopen after heavy downpours
Lorraine Kelly invited to 'hold the jackets' in Nicola Sturgeon’s first meeting with Liz…