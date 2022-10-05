COURIER OPINION: Ian Hamilton’s legacy will live on in Perth when the Stone of Destiny returns home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Ian Hamilton’s legacy will live on in Perth when the Stone of Destiny returns home

By The Courier
October 5 2022, 11.03am
composite image shows the Stone of Destiny, an artist impression of the redeveloped Perth Concert Hall and Ian Hamilton.
The Stone of Destiny will go on display in Perth more than 70 years after the late Ian Hamilton played a daring role in its return to Scotland.

The theft of the Stone of Destiny following a Christmas Day break-in to Westminster Abbey in 1950 made headlines worldwide.

The reappearance of the crowning stone of Kings the following spring on the altar at Arbroath Abbey turned a sensation into an enduring legend, and helped give momentum to a still nascent SNP.

Ian Hamilton may not have realised it at the time, but his role in the heist would come to be the defining moment of his life.

His death at 97, just weeks after that of the Queen, the last monarch to have been crowned sitting on the stone, is a sad moment.

black and white image shows police officers and men in overcoats removing the Stone of Destiny from the ruins of Arbroath Abbey, where it re-appeared after it went missing from Westminster Abbey on Christmas Day, 1950..
The Stone of Destiny is removed from Arbroath Abbey, where it re-appeared after it went missing from Westminster Abbey on Christmas Day 1950.

The Stone will be taken on a journey back to Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III in the coming months.

But its home is now permanently back in Scotland.

It is currently on display alongside the Scottish crown jewels at Edinburgh Castle, but it will soon move to Perth as the centrepiece of the new multi-million-pound City Hall redevelopment.

The day that exhibition opens will be a proud one for everyone associated with Perth and Scone.

Without Ian Hamilton and his merry band, it may never have happened.

The legacy of their actions one winter night more than 70 years ago will continue to resonate for generations to come.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

image shows caricatures of Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss at the helm of a ship in choppy waters, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tries to seize control.
KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this…
Photo shows Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng in hard hats and high-visibility jackets laughing during a visit to a construction site in Birmingham
JIM SPENCE: It's all a game for Truss and Kwarteng but their rich pals…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Andrew Batchelor Dundee city limits column Picture shows; Dundee skyline. Dundee. Supplied by Andrew Hall Date; Unknown
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's 'big village' size is what makes it special - it doesn't…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Charles and Camilla in Dunfermline leader Picture shows; Charles and Camilla in Dunfermline leader. Dunfermline. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 03/10/2022
COURIER OPINION: Crowds for King Charles show why Dunfermline should always have been a…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column Picture shows; Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Molly Russell was a victim of social media giants that make money…
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood - I'm tired…
Rebecca Baird as Ariel for Halloween and Halle Baily as Ariel in the new live action, The Little Mermaid.
REBECCA BAIRD: I've been a Disney princess for 20 Halloweens - Black kids deserve…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Ally Heather tax cuts column Picture shows; Clepington Primary School new library funded through the Chase Rewarding Futures school libraries transformation programme. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Oppose tax cuts and give working class Dundonian bairns the chance of…
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
photo shows Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner smiling broadly on stage at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Keir Starmer's Labour Party has much to celebrate - and much more…

Most Read

1
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Directors Nicholas and Gaynor Russell at Balbirnie House Hotel.
Why Balbirnie House Hotel was named world’s best wedding hotel for the third time
3
Plans for new Fife waterpark
Plans announced for new Fife waterpark with canoeing and paddle boarding
4
The venture may be set up on the site of the former Honeypot newsagent and convenience store in Bank Street, Aberfeldy. Image: Google.
Aberfeldy teacher eyes new café and training centre to replace town shop
5
Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan. Images: SNS.
Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan are an old school midfield duo for St Johnstone…
6
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
7
William Petrie Dundee Sheriff Court
Serial Dundee domestic abuser laid CCTV blackmail trap for ex-partner
8
Fly-tipping at Baldovie recycling centre.
Five fines handed out for fly-tipping outside recycling centres during Dundee bin strikes
9
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
10
Dundee railway station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow

More from The Courier

A number of spooky events are taking place in Fife this Halloween.
10 Halloween events for children in Fife this spooky season
There are a number of spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween. Image: Shutterstock.
5 spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween
Christopher Gourdie.
Fife drink-driver jailed after 'horrific' ninth road offence
The case called at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus man told police 'I want to be sprayed' in bizarre pepper spray stand-off
The infamous Stone Road in Turkey takes you through tunnels and along cliffs above the Euphrates. Image: Mazda.
Amazing Mazda Turkey Epic Drive tackling two of the world's most dangerous roads
A917 near to Elie, Fife. Image: Google Street View.
Motorcyclist, 28, killed in Fife crash

Editor's Picks