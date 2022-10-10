KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Nicola Sturgeon detests the Tories? Spare me the faux outrage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Nicola Sturgeon detests the Tories? Spare me the faux outrage

By Kirsty Strickland
October 10 2022, 12.40pm
Image shows Nicola Sturgeon on one side and Liz Truss on the other.
Nicola Sturgeon 'detests' Liz Truss's Tories - is anyone surprised?

Nicola Sturgeon says that she “detests the Tories and everything they stand for’”.

Do you agree?

It’s a statement that has provoked a strong (some might argue, slightly hysterical) response on social media.

In recent years, there have been calls for politicians to be more moderate in the language they use to speak about their political opponents.

Politics is not a war, but it’s not a tea party either.

It’s the nature of the beast that different political parties believe that they alone have the right ideas and vision to take the country forward.

image shows the writer Kirsty Strickland next to a quote: "Our priorities are skewed when we are more outraged by a political party being described as 'detestable' than we are about a set of policies that have caused so much real-life harm."

When politicians direct personal abuse at their opponents, it serves only to highlight their own lack of substance.

But that’s not what happened here.

Nicola Sturgeon detests Tories – with policies like this, is anyone surprised?

This wasn’t a personalised attack, of the kind we saw when Boris Johnson made repeated jibes about Ian Blackford’s weight, or when Liz Truss called Nicola Sturgeon an attention-seeker.

It was a statement of the obvious: Nicola Sturgeon detests everything the Tories stand for.

Did anybody really expect her to summon her inner diplomat and concede that – aside from the whole austerity agenda, dismantling of the welfare state, hostile environment for immigrants thing – they’ve probably got some good ideas?

Photo shows SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon speaking to a stallholder at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Nicola Sturgeon at the SNP conference in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

I would (politely, non-divisively, oh-so-gently) suggest that everybody should calm down a wee bit.

The SNP leader saying she detests the party of Brexit; the rape clause and the demonisation of the poor shouldn’t be a great surprise.

Nor should it provoke faux outrage from the supporters of those policies.

The Conservative Party is free to pursue whatever cruel and unusual punishments it feels those with the least power in society deserve.

But they can’t compel others to agree with them, or ask them to pretend that they don’t find their vile priorities detestable.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said recently it was her “obsession’’ and “dream’’ to see a flight deporting refugees from the UK to Rwanda.

Photo shows Suella Braverman giving a thumbs-up gesture.
Were Suella Braverman’s comments about refugees what Nicola Sturgeon had in mind when she said she detests the Tories. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.

The lives of refugees shouldn’t be used as an political plaything by fanatical idealogues.

What is that, if not detestable?

Sturgeon comments were clearly the wrong kind of free speech

This ridiculous mass temper-tantrum has shown Conservatives believe they are entitled to a level of respect that they rarely show the most vulnerable members of our society.

The nasty party can’t have it both ways.

They can’t, on the one hand, screech about free speech and snowflake mentality while complaining that the big bad Nat said an unkind thing.

While Conservative representatives were working themselves into a frenzy over Nicola Sturgeon’s “irresponsible’’ language, the many crises that their party has exacerbated continue to wreak havoc.

In her first act as Prime Minister, Liz Truss came within an inch of crashing the economy, all because she wanted to funnel some extra cash to millionaires and bankers.

Kids are going to school hungry.

Families are bracing themselves for a winter of cold and hardship.

Businesses are closing their doors.

Workers are worried that their wages won’t cover the rising cost of food and energy.

Many believe the party of government is too distracted by in-fighting to govern in the best interests of ordinary people.

Photo shows a large crowd marching through the centre of Dundee, waving banners and placards with slogans such as 'I will go cold and hungry if this continues'.
Marchers at a cost of living protest held by Unite Dundee last Saturday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Our priorities are skewed when we are more outraged by a political party being described as “detestable’’ than we are about a set of policies that have caused so much real-life harm.

Nicola Sturgeon was asked to apologise for her comments and refused to do so.

She said she wasn’t referring to individuals or Tory party supporters, adding: “I was referring to Tory party values and policies, policies that throughout much of my lifetime have devastated communities and plunged people into poverty.”

If the Conservative Party doesn’t want to be thought of as detestable then perhaps it should focus less on the negative reviews offered by its opponents and more on the needs of the people it was elected to govern.

Editor's Picks