COURIER OPINION: Perthshire butcher Simon Howie speaks for all of us on energy company ‘bullying’

We are all feeling the pinch as winter approaches and energy costs soar.

And it is not just those on the margins of society who are feeling the pressure.

The burden on businesses is also great.

Perthshire butcher Simon Howie has told us his energy costs have increased tenfold in recent times.

It is an astonishing burden that even the best off, most successful businesses would struggle to bear.

And it all contributes towards a vicious cycle.

Businesses struggle to meet energy costs, so are left with no option but to pass the increases on to customers, who are already hard-pressed and so find it increasingly difficult to fork out for essentials.

Simon Howie has said he has been left with no choice but to pass on increased costs to customers.https://t.co/VNql10frWA — The Courier (@thecourieruk) October 24, 2022

This lack of a vibrant market hits businesses, which therefore find it ever more arduous to pay bills… and so it goes on.

Ultimately the situation will only serve to further damage a fragile economy, still reeling from coronavirus lockdowns.

The UK Government may not have its own problems to seek at present, but tackling the energy crisis must remain a top priority.