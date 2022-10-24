Police say fire at Dalgety Bay Dobbies was deliberate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fire at a former Dobbies in Dalgety Bay was started deliberately, according to police.

An investigation has been launched following the blaze at the old garden centre on Ridge Way, which broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported and firefighters from Dunfermline, Lochgelly and Kirkcaldy worked for three hours to bring the blaze under control, while police diverted traffic.

Police now believe the fire was started deliberately and are looking to find those responsible.

A spokesperson said: “Around 4.50am on Sunday, officers received a report of a fire at a premises on Ridge Way, Dalgety Bay.

“Officers assisted with traffic management.

“It is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

B&M planned move to Dobbies site before fire

The Dobbies site has been empty for the past three years; however, budget retailer B&M plans to move in soon.

The firm was given the go-ahead to demolish the Dobbies building and build its own store on the site last year.

It is not yet known if the fire will impact the plans.

B&M has been approached for comment.