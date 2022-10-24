Police say fire at Dalgety Bay Dobbies was deliberate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Police say fire at Dalgety Bay Dobbies was deliberate

By Matteo Bell
October 24 2022, 11.26am Updated: October 24 2022, 1.20pm
Police attended the scene on Sunday morning. Image: Neil Henderson.
Police attended the scene on Sunday morning. Image: Neil Henderson.

A fire at a former Dobbies in Dalgety Bay was started deliberately, according to police.

An investigation has been launched following the blaze at the old garden centre on Ridge Way, which broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported and firefighters from Dunfermline, Lochgelly and Kirkcaldy worked for three hours to bring the blaze under control, while police diverted traffic.

Police outside the old Dobbies building at Hillend Industrial Estate. Image: Neil Henderson.
Police outside the old Dobbies building at Hillend Industrial Estate. Image: Neil Henderson.

Police now believe the fire was started deliberately and are looking to find those responsible.

A spokesperson said: “Around 4.50am on Sunday, officers received a report of a fire at a premises on Ridge Way, Dalgety Bay.

“Officers assisted with traffic management.

“It is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

B&M planned move to Dobbies site before fire

The Dobbies site has been empty for the past three years; however, budget retailer B&M plans to move in soon.

The old Dobbies garden centre. Image: Neil Henderson.

The firm was given the go-ahead to demolish the Dobbies building and build its own store on the site last year.

It is not yet known if the fire will impact the plans.

B&M has been approached for comment.

