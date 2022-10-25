KEVIN PRINGLE: Shrinking Scotland can’t afford to share Westminster’s ‘hostile environment’ on immigration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Shrinking Scotland can’t afford to share Westminster’s ‘hostile environment’ on immigration

By Kevin Pringle
October 25 2022, 3.55pm Updated: October 25 2022, 6.03pm
photo shows police officers circling a Home Office immigration enforcement van to protect it from protesters in Kenmure Street, Glasgow.
The failed Home Office raid in Kenmure Street, Glasgow, suggested Scotland was less hostile towards immigration. Image: Ewan Bootman/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.

The wealth and health of a nation can be measured in many ways, but a fundamental indicator is surely population trends.

The latest statistics show that Scotland has areas of strength, but absolutely no grounds for complacency.

Amid the predictable row that accompanied the Scottish Government’s publication last week of its prospectus for the economy of an independent Scotland (clue: the SNP and Greens thought it was great and the other parties didn’t), a lot of the detail was overlooked.

Among the most fascinating figures were those relating to the people of Scotland.

First, a bit of good news.

image shows the writer Kevin Pringle next to a quote: "Attracting more people to Scotland is part and parcel of building a more dynamic economy, boosting tax revenues into the bargain."

According to the latest available data, Scotland has a higher share of our population aged 25 to 64 with a tertiary education than the UK as a whole, or indeed compared to any country in the EU.

We perform exceptionally well as a nation in terms of university and college qualifications, and thus the skills and know-how of our people.

The bad news is that Scotland is at risk of returning to our historic pattern of demographic decline.

At the time of the 1707 Union, Scotland’s population is estimated to have been a fifth that of England and Wales.

It is less than a tenth today: 8.1% of the UK total.

Should Scotland go it alone on immigration?

According to the independent Scottish Fiscal Commission, on its current trajectory Scotland’s population is forecast to fall from 5.5 million now to 4.6 million by 2072: a decline of nearly a million.

Photo shows a newborn baby's feet.
Scotland can’t count on a baby boom to reverse its population decline so is a more open door on immigration the answer? Image: Shutterstock.

Scotland is the one country in the UK where numbers are set to shrink in the coming years, and we also stand out in facing a declining working population.

That means a smaller proportion of people in employment to fund public services for an ageing society.

The conclusion I take is that we are on the wrong path, and that from a long-term perspective being a peripheral part of Britain’s centralised economic and political model is doing Scotland no favours.

At the very least, we clearly have distinct demographic challenges in Scotland, which Brexit and the UK government’s current draconian approach to migration are making worse.

Consensus is in short supply at Holyrood, but there is agreement across all of Scotland’s parties about the benefits of more people coming here to live and work, which enriches us socially and culturally as well as economically.

A protester holds a sign calling former Home Secretary Priti Patel a ''bully'' and calling for a stop to the UK Government's plan to deport refugees to Rwanda
Former Home Secretary Priti Patel tried to send refugees to Rwanda as part of Home Office efforts to create a ‘hostile environment’ on immigration. Image: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

Compared to negativity at Westminster about migration, Scotland benefits from a more conducive atmosphere for the debate.

Regardless of our views on the constitution, there is a pragmatic case to be made and won for the Scottish Parliament having the necessary powers to shape a migration policy that matches our circumstances and economic interests.

Scotland’s story has long been one of immigration

We literally cannot afford the “hostile environment” devised by the UK Home Office.

Attracting more people to Scotland is part and parcel of building a more dynamic economy, boosting tax revenues into the bargain.

Scottish Government modelling of different scenarios shows how a long-term increase in migration to Scotland would grow our economy by up to 1.6%, generating hundreds of millions of pounds to invest in the NHS and other public services.

We need to refashion the narrative about immigration, and tell it from a Scottish perspective.

The facts and figures are important. But I leave it to the poetry of The Proclaimers to celebrate our shared humanity, and champion a nation that is open to the world.

To quote one of their finest songs, Scotland’s Story:

“All through the story the immigrants came

The Gael and the Pict, the Angle and Dane

From Pakistan, England and from the Ukraine

We’re all Scotland’s story and we’re all worth the same.”

