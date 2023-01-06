COURIER OPINION: Perth fire tragedy hotel’s safety records paint a troubling picture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Perth fire tragedy hotel’s safety records paint a troubling picture

By The Courier
January 6 2023, 10.23am
exterior of New County Hotel, showing fire damage.
An investigation into the cause of the fire at the New County Hotel is under way. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The deaths of three people in a tragic New Year’s blaze at a Perth hotel was a shocking and sobering reminder of the dangers of fire.

Within hours, a major investigation was under way to determine the cause of the outbreak, which also killed a dog and saw a number of other hotel residents affected.

The remit of the investigation into the fire at the New County Hotel has not been made public. Nor has a timescale for its publication.

But documents now uncovered by a Courier probe paint a concerning picture about maintenance standards at the property.

Police and fire crews outside the New County Hotel, Perth.
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel following the fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A fire safety audit at the New County Hotel just weeks before the fatal blaze flagged a significant number of issues.

Separate health and safety inspections by the local council also highlighted issues for attention.

It would be wrong to draw any conclusions as to what happened on the night of the fire from the inspection reports.

But they do throw up legitimate questions about the operation of the New County Hotel in the weeks before the tragedy occurred.

police officer lays flowers at the scene of the New County Hotel fire.
A police officer lays flowers at the scene of the New County Hotel fire: Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

And they shine a light on the work of inspectors, in whom the public place their confidence to ensure commercial buildings are fit for habitation.

The fire at Perth is a personal tragedy for the families and friends of the deceased.

But it is also one that must be comprehensively reviewed and learned from.

Nothing less will do.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

hand turning over wooden blocks to reveal the year 2023
LYNNE HOGGAN: Who's for a game of January bingo?
Ninewells Hospital
COURIER OPINION: Lessons must be learned from NHS Tayside deaths
Dundee United managers Jim McLean/Liam Fox.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: We need good men, not hard men, to look up to -…
child playing with play items in a nursery setting.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Sunak - and Scotland - should accept childcare reform is the one…
Joe FitzPatrick next to a phone screen showing he has blocked the holder from following him on Twitter.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them…
4
Large crowd of striking teachers at Perth High School
COURIER OPINION: Teacher strikes must be resolved before pupils fall further behind
Open diary with the word Dry written in front of the word January
MARTEL MAXWELL: Pickled December was fun but I'm ready for Dry January
RMT boss Mick Lynch with striking rail workers at Euston Station.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Rishi Sunak's government should be working to end strikes
overweight man eating a burger on a sofa
JIM SPENCE: Our health stats are appalling - this country of couch potatoes needs…
2
a police officer and firefighter outside the New County Hotel in Perth.
COURIER OPINION: Perth hotel fire 999 crews deserve highest praise

Most Read

1
Police at Dallfield Court on Wednesday night. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 37, in hospital after Dundee attempted murder
2
Emergency services outside The New County Hotel after a fatal fire.
EXCLUSIVE: Fire safety audit at Perth hotel revealed concerns three weeks before fatal blaze
3
Malcolm Angus, Overgate manager, and broken window panes at Primark this week. Image: DC Thomson
Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree
14
4
Dale Pearson.
Dundee dealer tried to claw police officers’ eyes in Carnoustie pub toilet scrap
5
Large police police presence in Clement Park Place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 68, charged after nine-hour police stand-off in Dundee
6
Flower shop owner Craig Burnett with New County Hotel workers Karen Kennedy, Justyna Krokowz and Maggie McLeod and dog Willow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel staff visit scene of fatal Perth fire to pay respects
7
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Powrie Park Picture shows; Cheviot Crescent, near Powrie Park. Cheviot Crescent, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 05/01/2023
Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park
8
Linda Allan was first admitted to accident and emergency.
Surgeon identifies ‘serious deficiencies’ in tragic Kirkcaldy woman’s treatment
9
A police van near the scene on Stormont Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Man, 47, arrested after drugs raid at Perth flat
10
New figures show the most common prescriptions across Tayside and Fife - and how much they cost. Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Tayside and Fife’s most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4

More from The Courier

Alzheimer Scotland will open a support centre in Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
New Alzheimer's centre in Perth to target 'ever growing demand' for support
Bowler Peter Murray of Dundee who has died aged 79.
Peter Murray was major fundraiser for bowling club in Dundee
Milnbank Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Trio of crostini and Kansas Wedges. Weber Shandwick. Supplied by Weber Shandwick Date; Unknown
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges
Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Here's where you can watch tonight's clash on TV for…
Striker Kieran Shanks remained on the bench. Image: SNS
Arbroath striker Kieran Shanks makes Peterhead loan switch - but still has a future…
Tomas Brindley's red card has been overturned. Image: SNS
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon welcomes SFA decision to overturn Tomas Brindley's red card
Andrew Stobbs mounted a £1750 raid on the Raj Mahal in Kinross: Image: Facebook/ Google.
Kinross restaurant raider who stole 48 bottles of wine is jailed for two years
The allegations centre on South Cairnie Farm Cottage, Glenalmond. Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire 'dog breeding' farm trial delayed for third time
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni was a stunt double for Ronaldo and Neymar. Image: SNS
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni: Meet the Arbroath ace who did skill drills for Neymar and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented