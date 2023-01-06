COURIER OPINION: Perth fire tragedy hotel’s safety records paint a troubling picture

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The deaths of three people in a tragic New Year’s blaze at a Perth hotel was a shocking and sobering reminder of the dangers of fire.

Within hours, a major investigation was under way to determine the cause of the outbreak, which also killed a dog and saw a number of other hotel residents affected.

The remit of the investigation into the fire at the New County Hotel has not been made public. Nor has a timescale for its publication.

But documents now uncovered by a Courier probe paint a concerning picture about maintenance standards at the property.

A fire safety audit at the New County Hotel just weeks before the fatal blaze flagged a significant number of issues.

Separate health and safety inspections by the local council also highlighted issues for attention.

It would be wrong to draw any conclusions as to what happened on the night of the fire from the inspection reports.

But they do throw up legitimate questions about the operation of the New County Hotel in the weeks before the tragedy occurred.

And they shine a light on the work of inspectors, in whom the public place their confidence to ensure commercial buildings are fit for habitation.

The fire at Perth is a personal tragedy for the families and friends of the deceased.

But it is also one that must be comprehensively reviewed and learned from.

Nothing less will do.