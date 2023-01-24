CHERYL PEEBLES: I’m stunned by accounts of bullying I’ve heard from parents after Waid Academy attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

CHERYL PEEBLES: I’m stunned by accounts of bullying I’ve heard from parents after Waid Academy attack

By Cheryl Peebles
January 24 2023, 3.53pm Updated: January 24 2023, 6.58pm
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.

When I opened an email entitled ‘Waid bullies and fights’ last week I had no idea I was also opening Pandora’s box.

Having hit play on the attached video, my emotions swung from shock and horror at  the violence I was watching in a classroom of all places, to fear for my own son soon to start secondary school.

Then came the anger – anger that children were being subjected, whether as victims or witnesses, to aggression that too many people seem to accept as part of school life.

Since The Courier revealed the incident at Waid Academy‘, I’ve been stunned by the accounts my colleagues and I have heard from parents whose children have suffered assaults, abuse and cruel taunts from their peers.

Some on a daily basis.

Parents’ accounts of torment

One parent told me of an assault on her daughter, saying: “If it had been an adult they would have served a jail sentence.”

Another revealed her daughter’s safety couldn’t be guaranteed and they were advised to move her to another school.

Teachers – who must be horrified by what they are seeing happen to children they care about – seem to have inadequate tools to help.

And people’s fear about speaking up – children afraid of being branded a grass and parents’ worry they’ll cause them more grief – means the issue can all too easily fall under the radar.

Bullying and violence in schools is very different today from the bullying of generations before.

Cheryl Peebles says we owe it to our children to find a solution. Image: DC Thomson.

Mobile phones and social media have added a cruel twist – an extra egging on – to those who know they are being filmed throwing the punches.

Messages and posts stoke the flames, and recordings of the ensuing clash intensify the humiliation, multiplying the audience of the chanting crowd.

But although bullying and violence in schools has changed, it’s nothing new.

It happened when our grandparents, their grandparents and their grandparents before them were children.

There are children going to school knowing that they are going to be bullied. Terrified this might be the day they take a beating.”

“Never any fights when you were at school?”

That was a question asked by one local politician of another on Twitter in the aftermath of last week’s controversy.

But when our grandparents, their grandparents and their grandparents before them were children, it was also acceptable for teachers to whack children with leather straps and cause them excruciating pain.

We wouldn’t tolerate that now, but still there are children going to school knowing that they are going to be bullied.

Terrified this might be the day they take a beating.

As the mother of a boy who will soon cross over the threshold of high school for the first time, that strikes fear into my heart.

Most schools use what are known as restorative approaches to deal with bullying – Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has previously told us exclusion should be a last resort.

They work with the perpetrators to help them recognise the impact of their behaviour and to alter it. The bullies are children too, and in many cases victims themselves.

Of course, this approach makes sense in theory and it should continue to play a role.

But it appears it is providing little deterrence in practice.

What’s the solution?

Many have proffered the old school “thump them back” advice.

But that’s encouraging more violence and risks making the victim equally culpable.

Retired police officer Graham Goulden spoke of the power of the active bystander – encouraging onlookers to intervene – but isn’t that shifting responsibility on to perhaps terrified kids?

So what’s the solution? That is the million dollar question.

But we owe it to our children to do our utmost to find it.

I don’t have an answer, and can only shine a light on what’s happening in the hope of stirring up the political will to find one.

We need to make sure children are not frightened to go to school, fearing they are going to be attacked.

As First Minister Nicola Sturgeon herself said on Monday, bullying in schools is “horrible, it’s unacceptable” and everyone wants to see as much done as possible to combat it.

We wrote off bullying and violence in schools in years gone by almost as a rite of passage for children.

But we can’t stand for it anymore.

Cheryl Peebles is The Courier’s schools and family team leader and mother to two children aged 11 and 9.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Rishi Sunak’s handling of Nadhim Zahawi scandal sets precedent for future controversies
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
STEVE FINAN: Flower of Scotland is a symptom of damaging trait of too many…
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
KEVIN PRINGLE: This is what needs to happen now after Waid Academy assaults
2
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans…
10
Jacinda Ardern
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Jacinda Ardern resignation honesty is refreshing in a world of lifestyle gurus…
Photo shows Rishi Sunak looking up as he steps out of a luxury car.
OPINION: Gender Recognition Reform row shows Rishi Sunak doesn't know his history
Dundee Culture's with love fae Dundee campaign for Dundee Day.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Let's celebrate what makes our city great on 'Dundee Day'
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: Waid Academy attack footage is reminder silence has consequences
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
GILLIAN LORD: How Sophie from Romania gave us all hope
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
REBECCA BAIRD: Police Scotland must look into officers - what are they so afraid…

Most Read

1
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
10
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
The shocking truth about bullying and violence in schools has emerged in the past week. Image: Shutterstock.
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned

Editor's Picks

Most Commented