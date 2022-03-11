Education Secretary: School exclusions must be ‘last resort’ for dealing with bullying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Education Secretary: School exclusions must be ‘last resort’ for dealing with bullying

Punitive action such as exclusion must be a “last resort” for dealing with bullying, says Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.
By Rebecca McCurdy
March 11 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 11 2022, 7.15am
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville
Shirley-Anne Somerville spoke exclusively with The Courier following our bullying investigation. Graphic by Michael McCosh / DCT Media.

Ms Somerville spoke exclusively with The Courier after hearing of the case studies we have highlighted in our in-depth investigation into school bullying.

Restorative measures, like mediated conversations between the victim and perpetrator and parental intervention, are common solutions used to tackle bullying in schools.

School bullies and victims talking in a classroom after bullying behaviour has taken place
Mediated conversations between victims and perpetrators are a common method of tackling bullying. Picture from Shutterstock.

But what happens when that is not enough to stop the bullying?

Our investigation revealed a culture of bullying exists within our schools – and often the victim is targeted repeatedly over a number of years.

Prevent the need for exclusion

Schools are expected to find alternatives to suspension and expulsion as far as possible.

This can be done by helping pupils who display bullying behaviour to understand the seriousness of their behaviour.

Ms Somerville, MSP for Dunfermline, said: “There is a focus on managing behaviour in the hope that we can prevent the need for exclusion.

“Exclusion should always be a last resort. This will vary from case to case.

“Head teachers and schools have a variety of ways they can deal with bullying and it is very, very important that they do deal with it because the long term implications for the young person that is the victim of bullying can be quite severe.

“We would certainly expect schools to be doing everything they can to help a victim of bullying through that process and support them through that.”

Alternatives to exclusion

An essential alternative, she says, is challenging the bullying behaviour and ensuring the pupil knows the damage their actions can cause.

A pupil may need to be separated from the victim if the incidents continue, and this can be done at break times or, in extreme cases, by moving them into different classes.

pupils writing in class while a teacher looks on
The bullied child and the one doing the bullying may be placed in separate classes. Picture from Shutterstock.

Schools and local authorities follow anti-bullying frameworks set by the Scottish Government, however they are given the freedom to develop their own policies, unique to their school community.

And support must be in place for the victim of bullying due to the adverse impact it can have on their young lives.

Challenging bullying behaviour

Ms Somerville added: “It is very important that schools take the issue of bullying very seriously, as does the Scottish Government.

“I appreciate that every case (of bullying) is different but certainly the cases that have been highlighted by The Courier really do bring to life the real impact that this has on young people’s lives.

“That impact can last a long time for them, even after the bullying has been resolved. It is absolutely critical that young people feel supported during this process.

“Clearly there is a way that schools can work with young people to ensure their behaviour is not accepted and not tolerated but (it is important) that changes can be seen.”

Anyone who witnesses bullying should report the incidents to a relevant authority, such as teachers, police or parents.

Scotland’s anti-bullying service RespectMe offers guidance for young people who are experiencing bullying and their parents and teachers.

If you feel like the bullying you witnessed at school or online was a hate crime, you can also report it to Police Scotland via 101.

Childline support young people with any worries they may experience, including mental health and bullying.

They can be contacted confidentially on 0800 11 11 or use their free 1-2-1 counselling service.

