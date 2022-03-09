Relentless bullying makes autistic Angus teen pull her own hair out and say she ‘wants to die’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Relentless school bullying has caused an Angus teenager with autism such distress she pulls her own hair out.

The pupil – who we are not naming – first developed trichotillomania in primary school and had been in recovery for a few years.

However, the bullying has caused a flare up of the condition, which gives some people strong urges to pull out their hair.

Her tormentors attend the same additional support needs base at her Angus secondary school.

The bullying, predominately by one boy, has reportedly been verbal, physical and involved sexual remarks.

Lost independence at school

The mother of the victim says her daughter has lost her independence at school and has talked of ‘wanting to die’ as a result.

On one occasion, she claims, her daughter was escorted through the school while her tormentor was able to continue as normal.

She said: “She was being treated like it was her in the wrong.

“It had been around two years since my daughter pulled her hair out but this bullying just brought it all back for her.

“I want to show the parents exactly what effect their child is having on my daughter.

“It has gotten to the point where she is saying she doesn’t want to be here anymore.

“Hearing your child wish that she was dead is horrific.”

To protect the identity of the child involved, we are not naming the school. However, the child’s mum alleged that the school has not been helpful in resolving the bullying.

She has been kept out of the loop, she says, and accused staff of blaming the child who has been bullied.

She said: “There could be things going on and we don’t get told about it. The bullying policy is not worth the paper it’s written on.”

‘They belittled my daughter’s experience’

She alleges that school staff accused her daughter of ‘playing on the bullying’.

“My daughter burst into tears,” she told us. “She said, ‘I’m not playing on it mum, I’m not lying.’

“They belittled my daughter’s experience and what she was going through.”

CAMHS – the NHS Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service – had been instrumental in helping resolve the girl’s trichotillomania before.

However, it is alleged that the school advised the service that support is not required as it is being dealt with in school.

‘Schools are not complacent’

While Angus Council said it cannot comment on individual cases, a spokeswomen said: “All incidents, complaints and allegations of bullying are taken seriously.”

We advise our young people to report any incidents immediately to staff so they can be investigated and addressed promptly and effectively.

“No school is immune to issues of bullying and none of our schools are complacent in this regard. All of our schools are required to involve and consult the school community in order to devise, publicise and implement a school anti-bullying policy.

“Angus Council, our schools, and specifically our young people, also participated in a joint anti-bullying campaign called ‘ThinkB4UType’ with the NSPCC Scotland and RespectMe (Scotland’s anti-bullying service) which had a particular focus on online bullying and aimed to raise awareness and educate young people, parents and practitioners about the issue and how to prevent it.

“In addition to reporting incidents to staff, any young person concerned about bullying can also contact Childline 24-7, 365 days a year by phoning 0800 1111 or by going to their website www.childline.org.uk”.

Anyone who witnesses bullying should report the incidents to a relevant authority, such as teachers, police or parents.

Scotland’s anti-bullying service RespectMe offers guidance for young people who are experiencing bullying and their parents and teachers.

If you feel like the bullying you witnessed at school or online was a hate crime, you can also report it to Police Scotland via 101.

Childline support young people with any worries they may experience, including mental health and bullying.

They can be contacted confidentially on 0800 11 11 or use their free 1-2-1 counselling service.

