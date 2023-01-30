ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee life sciences successes should make all of us proud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee life sciences successes should make all of us proud

By Andrew Batchelor
January 30 2023, 5.59pm
exterior of Dundee University's life sciences building
Dundee University's Life Sciences building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Last June I wrote in a column about why I thought Dundee was quickly becoming the UK’s answer to Silicon Valley.

Quite a few people laughed at the prospect.

But I stand by my belief that the city’s gaming and computer industries are making us world leaders in the field.

Now the doubters might be in for another eye-opener, following signs that Dundee’s booming life sciences industry is rapidly catching up.

Rhapseda, a new vaccine research and production company, has announced it will be setting up here in partnership with Dundee University.

It is further confirmation that we are becoming a hotspot for innovation – and that the eyes of the world are on what Dundee does next.

The writer Andrew Batchelor next to a quote: "Dundee's life sciences industry is growing stronger by the day and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the city"

This start-up aims to produce a Strep A vaccine – a development everyone should welcome.

The disease has been in the news in recent months following reports of cases across Scotland, which have sadly claimed the lives of a number of young people throughout the country.

And the arrival of companies like Rhapseda means Dundee is now regarded as a leading force in life sciences on a national level, and on an international level as well.

Dundee has been leading in certain fields in biomedical research into a number of conditions, such as cancer, Parkinson’s disease, malaria, and hepatitis C for years.

Rhapseda founder Dr Helge Dorfmueller.
Rhapseda founder Dr Helge Dorfmueller. Image: Dundee University.

It should be a source of pride to all of us to realise that a small city like ours is showing the rest of the world how to conduct effective research into some of the most pressing health complaints of our age.

Dundee life sciences building blew my young mind

I was just 14 the first time I walked into Dundee University’s Life Sciences building which opened in 2014.

I was there for the official launch of Dundee’s status as the UK’s first UNESCO City of Design, and the futuristic building was like something I’d expect to see in the likes of Silicon Valley or Mountain View in California.

exterior of Dundee University's School of Life Sciences building.
Dundee University’s School of Life Sciences. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

It was fascinating to realise there’s a place as spectacular as this on my doorstep.

But the university building is just one tiny part of the city’s ever-expanding life sciences industry.

In March last year I attended one of The Courier’s Business Briefings, when Professor Iain Gillespie, the principal and vice chancellor of Dundee University, was one of the key speakers.

He talked about the Life Sciences Innovation District, which brings the prospect of more start-ups and companies being based in the city.

Professor Iain Gillespie in front of a sign for the University of Dundee.
Professor Iain Gillespie has spoken about the importance of life sciences to Dundee. Image: Dundee University.

There is a tremendous opportunity for job growth in this sector in Dundee.

And that’s great news, not just for Dundee’s economy, but for Scotland’s future as well.

Ten months on, the arrival of Rhapseda shows the opportunities that can come from creating the right conditions for growth.

Dundee’s life sciences industry is growing stronger by the day and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the city.

