ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee life sciences successes should make all of us proud

Last June I wrote in a column about why I thought Dundee was quickly becoming the UK’s answer to Silicon Valley.

Quite a few people laughed at the prospect.

But I stand by my belief that the city’s gaming and computer industries are making us world leaders in the field.

Now the doubters might be in for another eye-opener, following signs that Dundee’s booming life sciences industry is rapidly catching up.

Rhapseda, a new vaccine research and production company, has announced it will be setting up here in partnership with Dundee University.

It is further confirmation that we are becoming a hotspot for innovation – and that the eyes of the world are on what Dundee does next.

This start-up aims to produce a Strep A vaccine – a development everyone should welcome.

The disease has been in the news in recent months following reports of cases across Scotland, which have sadly claimed the lives of a number of young people throughout the country.

And the arrival of companies like Rhapseda means Dundee is now regarded as a leading force in life sciences on a national level, and on an international level as well.

Dundee has been leading in certain fields in biomedical research into a number of conditions, such as cancer, Parkinson’s disease, malaria, and hepatitis C for years.

It should be a source of pride to all of us to realise that a small city like ours is showing the rest of the world how to conduct effective research into some of the most pressing health complaints of our age.

Dundee life sciences building blew my young mind

I was just 14 the first time I walked into Dundee University’s Life Sciences building which opened in 2014.

I was there for the official launch of Dundee’s status as the UK’s first UNESCO City of Design, and the futuristic building was like something I’d expect to see in the likes of Silicon Valley or Mountain View in California.

It was fascinating to realise there’s a place as spectacular as this on my doorstep.

But the university building is just one tiny part of the city’s ever-expanding life sciences industry.

In March last year I attended one of The Courier’s Business Briefings, when Professor Iain Gillespie, the principal and vice chancellor of Dundee University, was one of the key speakers.

He talked about the Life Sciences Innovation District, which brings the prospect of more start-ups and companies being based in the city.

There is a tremendous opportunity for job growth in this sector in Dundee.

And that’s great news, not just for Dundee’s economy, but for Scotland’s future as well.

Ten months on, the arrival of Rhapseda shows the opportunities that can come from creating the right conditions for growth.

Dundee’s life sciences industry is growing stronger by the day and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the city.