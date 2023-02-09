LYNNE HOGGAN: Handwritten letter reminded me of what we’ve lost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

LYNNE HOGGAN: Handwritten letter reminded me of what we’ve lost

By Lynne Hoggan
February 9 2023, 3.40pm Updated: February 9 2023, 5.39pm
woman's hands writing an envelope, shot from above
Letter writing -a dying art? Image: Shutterstock.

When was the last time you wrote a letter? A proper handwritten letter to someone?

It’s something we see a lot less of these days. And it feels we’re losing a lot more than the art of letter writing.

Do people still have pen pals?

Do children still write notes to pals in school so they can pass them on in the corridor on their way to the next class?

Getting a letter through the door with a handwritten address feels weird these days. It makes you think “Oohhh who could this be from?”. And usually it’s a wedding invite or a card from a relative, not a letter in someone else’s writing.

Now, on the odd occasion when I pick a pen up to write – a to do list for instance, it’s so unnatural that my hand feels like it’s about to fall off.

The writer Lynne Hoggan next to a quote: "The handwriting, the headed paper, everything about it was very sweet. And it really touched me that someone had gone to all that effort."

We are so used to texting, emailing and messenger apps that there’s no need to pick a pencil or pen up at all.

It’s funny to think back to my school days, which weren’t that long ago. Back then, I would be writing stuff on a daily basis. God forbid if you left the house without a pencil case.

But things have changed a bit since then, and it took the arrival of a letter this week to make me realise what we’re missing.

Writing a letter about taping the radio – how times have changed

I wrote – sorry, typed – a column a couple of weeks ago about the good old days of taping songs off the radio.

I’d tape the Top 40 and wondered who else recalled the stress of trying to stop the recording before the DJ – that’s me now – started speaking.

Lynne Hoggan at a Pure Radio microphone.
Lynne is a DJ on Pure Radio now, so talking over the records is part of the job.

Then there was the challenge of having to play songs, then pause them, so I could write the lyrics down. This was before the days of Googling them of course.

And then, over the weekend I received a letter. A handwritten letter about this column.

In it, the writer explained that they had made recordings of John Lennon’s last ever radio interviews, not realising at the time that the former Beatle would be murdered a few days later.

And now, 40 years on, they still had them on cassette tapes at their Dundee home. Another relic of a simpler time.

The handwriting, the headed paper, everything about it was very sweet. And it really touched me that someone had gone to all that effort.

First of all, to read my column, but then to sit down and write to me about it and to go to the trouble of sending it to the DC Thomson office.

This little gesture involved far more than sending an email, or a quick message on social media, and it really did make my day.

Now where’s my pen and notepad? I’m going to write a letter back.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

a row of disosable vapes on the pavement with a woman walking past them.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee vape ban - no easy answers to modern-day menace
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bennylyn Burke's murder is why women feel unsafe
police outside Asda store in Kirkton, Dundee.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee youth crime? I blame the parents
6
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…
composite image of Jim Spence in front of the Scottish parliament building.
JIM SPENCE: I don't want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a…
4
composite image showing Martel Maxwell and Mike Ashley and the exterior of the Overgate shopping centre in Dundee.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Mike Ashley buying Overgate Centre is exactly what Dundee needs
2
education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.
SHIRLEY-ANNE SOMERVILLE: I'll never accept bullying as normal part of school life
Andrew Innes and his victims Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes' victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who…
Andrew Batchelor getting a kiss on the cheek from his mother Gillian.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why I'm grateful for formidable Dundee women like my mum
hand feeding a card into a pre-payment meter.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Force-fitting pre-payment meters puts vulnerable families at risk

Most Read

1
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
2
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
4
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
7
William Hendry leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found
8
The alleged attempted murders are said to have happened on Americanmuir Road in Dundee.
Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW
9
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Xplore bus attacks Picture shows; Xplore bus attacks . Fintry . Supplied by Avril Ross Date; Unknown
Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
4 takeaways from James McPake press conference. including Airdrie team news and Paul Allan…
Ark Housing Association has been fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Shirley Breeze choked while being fed a marshmallow.
Housing Association fined after woman died choking on marshmallow
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison
Ground preparation work at the site on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Preparation work for new homes starts at former Halley's Mill site in Dundee
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council finance chief shares fears on future funding of 'statutory duties'
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
A gritter on the A9 south of Perth.
Anger in Perthshire at long road of failure to upgrade the A9
The Jobcentre on West Marketgait. Image: Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Dundee Jobcentre opened during pandemic to close
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Dundee minister and former Perth councillor Alan Livingstone dies
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dee pay penalty as Utd's Asghar aggro rolls…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented