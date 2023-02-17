COURIER OPINION: No John Swinney first minister bid but Perthshire SNP stalwart’s place in history is assured

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Swinney has been at the centre of Scottish political life for a quarter of a century.

He joined the SNP as a teenager and in 1997 was elected to Westminster as MP for Tayside North.

Two years later he joined the first cohort of parliamentarians at Holyrood and the following year succeeded Alex Salmond as leader of the SNP.

It was a challenging experience personally and professionally. And, upon Salmond’s return in 2004, his time leading the party he loves came to an end.

But his resilience and undoubted talents saw him serve under Salmond and later Nicola Sturgeon, latterly as deputy first minister.

John Swinney’s is a CV that few in Scottish politics can rival and one that many commentators thought might again thrust him to the fore as Scotland’s new first minister.

But that will not now be the case after he revealed to this newspaper he will not be standing for the top job.

John Swinney will not be standing to be next SNP leader and Scottish First Minister. Great scoop from ⁦@RachelAmery⁩ https://t.co/2BHyjZPGsp ⁦@JohnSwinney⁩ pic.twitter.com/LH6etCIRYM — David Clegg (@davieclegg) February 16, 2023

It is not an easy decision for a man who has dedicated his life to the pursuit of Scottish independence.

But it is difficult to disagree with his conclusion that new blood and a new narrative is needed to drive forward the SNP’s ambitions.

Many will continue to disagree with his politics.

But he will leave big boots to fill when he eventually departs.