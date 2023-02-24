REBECCA BAIRD: I can’t ‘move on’ from the pandemic – am I the only one?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: I can’t ‘move on’ from the pandemic – am I the only one?

By Rebecca Baird
February 24 2023, 4.33pm
Rebecca Baird wonders if she's the only one who can't seem to 'get back to normal' three years after Covid-19 turned the world on its head. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
Rebecca Baird wonders if she's the only one who can't seem to 'get back to normal' three years after Covid-19 turned the world on its head. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.

This year, according to my birth certificate, I’ll turn 28. But in my head, I’m still 25.

Apparently this is a fairly common phenomenon. A brilliant essay by Pulitzer winner Jennifer Senior, and the accompanying Twitter thread, show I’m not alone. We all tend to think we’re younger than we are.

But in my case, it’s not that I still feel 25. It’s more that I haven’t really registered any birthday since.

If you ask me what year it is, I have to stop myself from saying ‘2020’.

And it makes sense. There’s a lumbering, tired elephant in the room whenever that year comes up: Covid.

No one wants to talk about it. No one wants to read about it. It’s done. Right?

Still, a month’s time will mark three years since the UK first went into a ‘three-week’ lockdown.

And although so much has happened since – umpteen strikes, a cost-of-living crisis, god knows how many prime ministers, and a war in Ukraine which has today hit a tragic year-long mark – I feel that somehow I’m still stuck in 2020, wearing a party hat in my childhood bedroom, toasting 25 years on the planet with my friends through the blue-light glare of my laptop screen.

The pandemic, I keep hearing, is over.

But when did it end? I don’t remember. I’m not convinced that it really did.

Move on from the pandemic? I’m still waiting to exhale

We had ‘Freedom Day’, of course. But then wasn’t there another lockdown after that? Or a resurge, or a new variant?

Just five months ago, WHO director Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a statement saying the end of the pandemic was ‘in sight’ but ‘we’re not there yet’.

And yet we are, for all intents and purposes, ‘back to normal’. There can be no closure, because it’s not done yet; but we should feel free to move on with our lives.

That’s the part I can’t seem to do.

Even now, I still feel this sense of waiting to exhale, as if the rug is going to be swept out from underneath me again at any moment. Some days, the feeling is overwhelming; crushing.

That’s when I see it for what it is: grief, and yet not my grief to claim.

More than six million people have died from Covid. And each of us, young and old, fit and frail, had to face the reality that we could be one of them.

Then, after months and months of relentless, horrifying updates, it all just… sputtered out.

message in a shop window saying 'stay safe, stay home, NHS'
A lockdown message in Dundee, but how do you move on after a pandemic?

No more briefings, no more broadcasts, no more rules. Great.

But where was the mourning?

National grief isn’t just for dead monarchs

When the Queen died last year, there was an outpouring of national grief. Flowers were laid, gifts were sent, vigils were held, all for someone most people did not personally know.

A grand funeral was thrown, supposedly to allow Brits the opportunity to mourn both a woman and the end of an era, before the crown could be passed on.

But what of all the nameless dead, who left this world alone, afraid and in pain in the last three years?

What of the lives each of us knew before they were cracked down the middle by nearly two years of solitude?

aerial shot showing huge crowds in London watching the Queen's funeral procession
Crowds for the Queen’s funeral. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

When do we get to mourn them, together, with a day on the calendar and a speech from someone on a podium and too much money spent on a symbolic gesture?

It wouldn’t bring those people, or those years, back; I know that. But it would be something.

Because right now, the collective cognitive dissonance  – ‘it’s not over, but it’s in the past’ – feels so strange that I can’t decide if it’s a feat of human resilience or a terrifying indictment of critical thinking’s last breath.

The ‘end of the pandemic’ has felt like a long line of false springs. But my birthday comes around in barbecue weather.

And until we take the time to lay everything we lost to rest, I fear I’ll be 25 each time it does.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Kate Forbes gives a thumbs up
MORAG LINDSAY: I don't much like the answers but at least Kate Forbes answered…
Three people standing next to a row of e-bikes at Dundee Waterfront.
COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise
Before and after photos of Lynne Hogan, before and after her Botox treatment.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Botox isn't for everyone, but it's put the smile back on my…
Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Truss, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP are having their Corbyn and Truss moment
you g girl playing violin
RICHARD NEVILLE: Sistema Scotland changes lives - I've seen it and I won't forget…
group of youngsters with musical instruments seated around their grandmother.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Dundee SNP councillors can still save Big Noise Douglas funding
2
swimming pool with Dundee City Council logo
STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee's Olympia pool saga?
4
Barry Keoghan holding his BAFTA award
MARTEL MAXWELL: Barry Keoghan is the kind of role model we need in Dundee
Rebecca Baird wonders if she's the only one who can't seem to 'get back to normal' three years after Covid-19 turned the world on its head. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP must rise above internal concerns and elect a leader for all…
Kate Forbes
JIM SPENCE: Kate Forbes critics ought to practise what they preach

Most Read

1
Rebecca Baird wonders if she's the only one who can't seem to 'get back to normal' three years after Covid-19 turned the world on its head. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Rebecca Baird wonders if she's the only one who can't seem to 'get back to normal' three years after Covid-19 turned the world on its head. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Rebecca Baird wonders if she's the only one who can't seem to 'get back to normal' three years after Covid-19 turned the world on its head. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Rebecca Baird wonders if she's the only one who can't seem to 'get back to normal' three years after Covid-19 turned the world on its head. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Rebecca Baird wonders if she's the only one who can't seem to 'get back to normal' three years after Covid-19 turned the world on its head. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Rebecca Baird wonders if she's the only one who can't seem to 'get back to normal' three years after Covid-19 turned the world on its head. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
Ian Murray unsure if Raith Rovers draw with Ayr United is a point gained…
Rebecca Baird wonders if she's the only one who can't seem to 'get back to normal' three years after Covid-19 turned the world on its head. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
Tony Watt might not have known what an alpaca was but he knows the…
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's selection for historic Paris match
Rebecca Baird wonders if she's the only one who can't seem to 'get back to normal' three years after Covid-19 turned the world on its head. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
4 Raith Rovers v Ayr United talking points as Jamie MacDonald saves penalty to…
Rebecca Baird wonders if she's the only one who can't seem to 'get back to normal' three years after Covid-19 turned the world on its head. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion
Rebecca Baird wonders if she's the only one who can't seem to 'get back to normal' three years after Covid-19 turned the world on its head. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician
Rebecca Baird wonders if she's the only one who can't seem to 'get back to normal' three years after Covid-19 turned the world on its head. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
St Johnstone send duo on loan to Championship for rest of season
Rebecca Baird wonders if she's the only one who can't seem to 'get back to normal' three years after Covid-19 turned the world on its head. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
REVIEW: Calendar Girls - The Musical was a 'joyous' return for St Andrews Musical…
Rebecca Baird wonders if she's the only one who can't seem to 'get back to normal' three years after Covid-19 turned the world on its head. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
Paul Allan praises 'mentor' James McPake after he makes Dunfermline return following foot fracture
Rebecca Baird wonders if she's the only one who can't seem to 'get back to normal' three years after Covid-19 turned the world on its head. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
Friday court round-up — Illicit McDonald's pic and lout in the loft

Editor's Picks

Most Commented