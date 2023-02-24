Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee man has thanked city residents after being reunited with his stolen therapy dog.

Police were investigating the theft of Wolfy, a Siberian husky, who was taken on Tuesday evening.

His owner, Ric May, launched a desperate appeal to help trace him but has since confirmed the dog has been found.

Wolfy had become a treasured canine throughout the city as Ric would regularly take him into the city centre and allow him to sit with drug users and rough sleepers in an attempt to “bridge the gap” between vulnerable people and the rest of society.

Couple spotted dog in Stobswell

Ric said he was reunited with Wolfy after a couple spotted him walking with another person in the Stobswell area.

He said: “I had been out on Thursday evening trying to find Wolfy in the Arklay Street area.

“I was speaking with people who live around there during the search.

“A couple I spoke to found him on Dundonald Street walking with another person and they got him back.

“It’s a great result and I’ve just been reunited with Wolfy.

“People in the city centre have been delighted to see him back.

“He seems fine and thankfully no harm has been done.

“I can’t thank members of the public enough for sharing the appeal.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said the theft was a “civil matter”.