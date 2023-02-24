Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found

By James Simpson
February 24 2023, 5.01pm Updated: February 24 2023, 6.10pm
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Dundee man has thanked city residents after being reunited with his stolen therapy dog.

Police were investigating the theft of Wolfy, a Siberian husky, who was taken on Tuesday evening.

His owner, Ric May, launched a desperate appeal to help trace him but has since confirmed the dog has been found.

Wolfy had become a treasured canine throughout the city as Ric would regularly take him into the city centre and allow him to sit with drug users and rough sleepers in an attempt to “bridge the gap” between vulnerable people and the rest of society.

Couple spotted dog in Stobswell

Ric said he was reunited with Wolfy after a couple spotted him walking with another person in the Stobswell area.

He said: “I had been out on Thursday evening trying to find Wolfy in the Arklay Street area.

“I was speaking with people who live around there during the search.

“A couple I spoke to found him on Dundonald Street walking with another person and they got him back.

Wolfy helps vulnerable people in the city centre. Image: DC Thomson

“It’s a great result and I’ve just been reunited with Wolfy.

“People in the city centre have been delighted to see him back.

“He seems fine and thankfully no harm has been done.

“I can’t thank members of the public enough for sharing the appeal.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said the theft was a “civil matter”.

