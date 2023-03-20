ANDREW BATCHELOR: Covid left its mark on Dundee – be thankful we are here to see it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW BATCHELOR: Covid left its mark on Dundee – be thankful we are here to see it

By Andrew Batchelor
March 20 2023, 5.24pm
Dundee's Minnie the Minks statue wearing a Covid mask.
Dundee's Minnie the Minx statue masked up during the Covid lockdown. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

This week marks three years since the UK went into lockdown as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Looking back, it seems such a distant memory, even though the pandemic is still ongoing.

At home, we had been preparing for the worst for a month.

My mum was health and safety manager for a national organisation, and had been keeping track of an influenza outbreak, which would later be named Covid-19.

The writer Andrew Batchelor next to a quote: "Covid has made a mark on the city and we cannot overlook that."

We’d stocked up on pasta and other items in our downstairs cupboard by the time lockdown hit.

I remember feeling a bit of anxiety initially. But all of my work was online and I already worked from home. So it wasn’t as much of a shift for me as it was for other people.

The weather was gorgeous in those early days and my brother and I took advantage of it by going out walking.

It was a great way to try to forget about what was going on in the world.

deserted Dundee city centre with two police officers.
Police in Dundee city centre during the Covid lockdown.
NHS staff taking part in the clap for carers
NHS staff joined the clap for carers in early May

On Thursdays, we clapped for carers, and every day we gave silent thanks for the frontline workers protecting us from the pandemic, from the NHS staff to the postal workers, bus drivers and cleaners.

My pride in Dundee Culture Covid updates

I wanted to use my Dundee Culture platform to reassure people that things were going to be ok, and with inspiration from my mum, I created the “Stay Safe Dundee” campaign.

Initially, I posted the latest guidance, and specifically how it related to Dundee, as well as information on what was open and what was closed.

I also created weekly briefings, breaking down the numbers of cases in the Dundee neighbourhoods using Public Health Scotland and NHS Tayside as a source for information.

I kept it up for 79 consecutive weeks and as the weeks rolled on, more and more people came to visit Dundee Culture.

My aim was to spread a positive message during the pandemic, and it will go down as one of my proudest achievements.

Be glad you’re here to see Dundee return to the way it was pre-Covid

Covid is still here but Dundee is seeing a shift back to normality this year.

Andrew Batchelor, masked, holding an NHS Scotland envelope.
Andrew joined the queue for the Covid vaccine.

It feels like we are continuing where we left off, with the city hosting Big Weekend in May.

The BBC Radio 1 festival was originally planned for 2020.

The waterfront and city centre redevelopment has been on hold, along with several other projects.

But activity is picking up again and we are getting back to ensuring Dundee continues to be a city of change.

Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi will play Big Weekend in Dundee.Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

But Covid has made a mark on the city and we cannot overlook that.

We sadly lost more than 500 Dundonians to the disease over the course of the pandemic. And each and every one should be remembered, especially on the National Day of Reflection this Thursday.

It is an important day. An occasion to mark with kindness and gratitude.

We should give thanks for where we are today, because a lot of people weren’t so lucky.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

group of young people holding soft drinks to the camera in front of a bright blue sky.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I'm a drinker - but maybe these sober young things have the…
swimming goggles by a poolside.
LYNNE HOGGAN: I'm learning to swim - and let go of my fears
cartoon-style image of SNP chief executive Peter Murrell driving a clown car with the SNP leadership candidates hanging off the back.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Peter Murrell's SNP machine is juddering to a halt
14
exteriors of Perth and Dundee leisure swimming pools.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee and Perth swimming pools deserve same government protection as those in…
Two children playing with paper pencils and wooden toys.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It will take more than Budget funding to fix the problems in…
Michelle Maddox outside Clootie McToot Dumplings premises in Abernethy.
MICHELLE MADDOX: I've taken on 16 'wild cards' at Clootie McToot and I don't…
Olympia Pool with Dundee in the background.
STEVE FINAN: Dundonians need to find their fighting spirit over Olympia pool £6M repairs…
17
two arrows, one red, one blue, pointing in opposite directions.
KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
2
Martel Maxwell and sons in various photos with the Murray brothers, Andy and Jamie.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Tennis doesn't deserve its rich kid reputation
Gary Lineker and Kate Forbes
JIM SPENCE: Kate Forbes has as much right to free speech as Gary Lineker
8

Most Read

1
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
2
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
3
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
4
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
5
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
6
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
7
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
8
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
10
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

More from The Courier

Calls for clarity over what went 'so terribly wrong' with dualling of A9
Ryan Edwards has been backed by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards labelled a 'terrific defender' as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson limped off at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts…
Nicky Clark is out for the season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out for 12 weeks but WILL be back for…
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Delays to trains heading to Dundee due to signalling fault in Fife
Steve Barron - Scottish Farmer Image: Food Standards Scotland (YouTube)
Farmers warn of lead poisoning danger
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Two-time dealer and pervert's bid to pervert justice
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Police probe break-in at Dundee school
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car crashed into the co-op store in Aberfeldy Picture shows; A car which crashed into the Aberfeldy Co-op store.. Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Milu Princes Date; 20/03/2023
Aberfeldy Co-op closed after car crashes through shopfront

Editor's Picks

Most Commented