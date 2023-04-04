COURIER OPINION: Dundee textiles firm’s collapse show pressures businesses are facing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee textiles firm’s collapse show pressures businesses are facing

As Dundee textiles firm Bonar Yarns enters administration, other companies across Tayside and Fife are also facing challenging times

Textile company Bonar Yarns' Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
By The Courier

The collapse of Dundee technical textiles firm Bonar Yarns is a heavy blow for the city’s manufacturing base.

While continuing to operate as the administrators weigh up the options for the business, it remains a bleak day for the firm, its 61 employees and their families.

Only time will tell whether a positive outcome can be achieved. But Bonar’s struggles simply underline the challenges so many companies are facing as they try to keep the wolf from the door.

Employees at Dundee textile firm Bonar Yarns are facing an uncertain future. Image: Bonar Yarns.

The Bonar Yarns’ story goes back more than a century.

It has gone through rocky times in the past and has had to flex and adapt its approach as market conditions have prevailed.

The decision to bring in the administrators just three years on from a management buy-out is a sad moment.

But it is also a reflection of the times.

Last week, The Courier hosted a business conference in Dundee which brought together more than 100 local company leaders.

Delegates pondered how the business sector could not only survive Brexit, Covid, a drop in disposable incomes and the energy crisis, but thrive despite it all.

It was a positive session with lots of practical learnings. But no one in the room was under any illusion as to how rocky the road ahead might be.

These are tough times we are living through. And the reality is that some good and long-standing businesses will not make it.

